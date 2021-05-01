Jaguars draft ’21: Team trades up in fourth round for edge Jordan Smith

Linebacker Jordan Smith from UAB of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a quick move in the fourth round of the NFL draft, trading up nine spots and taking edge rusher Jordan Smith from UAB at pick No. 121.

Smith (6-7, 255 pounds) had 94 total tackles in two seasons with the Blazers. He can get to the quarterback, too, as evidenced by 14.5 career sacks. The Jaguars sent pick No. 130, 170 and 249 to the Rams for No. 121 and 209.

Smith may be a name familiar to area fans. He signed with Florida out of high school and was suspended his entire 2017 season due to a credit card scandal involving nine Gators players. Smith pled no contest to a third-degree felony charge. He wound up at Butler Community College and later UAB.

The Jaguars opened Day 3 of the NFL draft by selecting defensive tackle Jay Tufele out of Southern Cal.

