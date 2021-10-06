Chomp: How motivated will the Gators be when they host Vandy for homecoming?

Florida quarterback Emory Jones looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

How will the Gators respond after a crushing loss to Kentucky last week? Will the two-loss team be motivated to finish the season strong? We’ll find out on Saturday when No. 20 Florida hosts Vanderbilt in The Swamp for homecoming.

This is the 55th all-time meeting between the two programs. Florida has a 42-10-2 record in the series and has won seven straight games against Vanderbilt, including victories in 29 of the last 30 meetings dating back to 1989.

This weekend’s game will mark the first time that coach Dan Mullen and first-year coach Clark Lea, Vanderbilt alum and former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, have matched up as head coaches.

While Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) is coming off a 30-28 victory over Connecticut, while Florida (3-2, 1-2) suffered a deflating 20-13 loss to Kentucky on the road (as if we need a reminder).

A loss like last week’s is a reminder there are no automatic wins. The Gators are big favorites against the Commodores, but it’ll be interesting to see how motivated they are now that they already have a pair of SEC losses (plus, based on their performance and schedule, it looks unlikely that Georgia will have two losses).

Emory Jones said the message right now is “use the frustration as motivation.” As far as the offense, Jones said the play calls are there, but he is taking what the defense is giving him.

On defense, Gators Breakdown host David Waters said he’d like to see Florida get a third linebacker on the field at times against Vanderbilt. Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham loves the nickel/star, and there’s a place for it, but David said he’d like to see more Jeremiah Moon, Mohamoud Diabate and Ty’Ron Hopper together in run situations.

David previews Saturday’s matchup in this episode of Gators Breakdown.

The game will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on SEC Network. With it being homecoming week, the Gators will be wearing throwback uniforms.

📺 Week 6 matchups to watch

Saturday’s slate of games features SEC matchups, a showdown of two top-five teams and the Red River Showdown.

The rivalry game in Dallas between Oklahoma and Texas is set for noon.

No. 4 Penn State will be on the road at No. 3 Iowa at 4 p.m., and one of those teams will come away with their first loss.

There’s an SEC on CBS doubleheader, with No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn at 3:30 p.m., followed by No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M in a matchup much less anticipated than it once was now that the Aggies have two losses. Also in SEC play, there’s a ranked matchup between No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss at noon. Both teams are coming off blowout losses to Georgia and Alabama, respectively.

Here’s who all of the AP Top 25 teams are playing in Week 6 (all games are on Saturday unless noted otherwise):

No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M — 8 p.m.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn — 3:30 p.m.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa — 4 p.m.

Temple at No. 5 Cincinnati — 7 p.m. Friday

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas in Dallas — Noon

Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State — Noon

No. 8 Oregon — BYE

No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska —7:30 p.m.

Boise State at No. 10 BYU — 3:30 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers — Noon

No. 12 Oklahoma State — BYE

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss — Noon

No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech — 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State — 7:30 p.m. Thursday

LSU at No. 16 Kentucky — 7:30 p.m.

No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse — 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at No. 20 Florida — Noon

Stanford at No. 22 Arizona State — 10:30 p.m. Friday

No. 23 NC State — BYE

No. 24 SMU at Navy — 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 San Diego State — 9 p.m.

🏆 Carter added to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Zachary Carter on Wednesday was added to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

The award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

Carter has started all five games this season and is tied for fourth in the country with 5.5 sacks totaling 32 yards In losses. The redshirt senior defensive tackle was named the SEC Co-Defensive Linemen of the week after a single-game, career-high three sacks and a forced fumble in the season opener vs. Florida Atlantic. He has logged 15 total tackles, eight of them for a loss, along with two quarterback hurries.

Carter is the second Gator to be named to the watch list. Kaiir Elam was added before the start of the season.

🐊 We got a commit!

Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons committed to Florida on Wednesday.

247Sports has Lyons — who’s from Melbourne, Florida — as a four star.

The Gators 2022 recruiting class now includes 15 players.

