‘Wouldn’t take that to the bank’: Gator Bowl replacement opponent still not done deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When Texas A&M withdrew from next week’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues, bowl officials were left to quickly find a replacement to face Wake Forest (10-3) on Dec. 31 at TIAA Bank Field.

According to NJ.com, it will be Rutgers (5-7) that replaces the Aggies, but Gator Bowl Sports president Greg McGarity told The Morning Show on Thursday that things are far from settled.

Aaron Farrar discusses how Rutgers may be the team to replace the Aggies for the Dec. 31 game at TIAA Bank Field

He said Wednesday that a new team would need to be in place within 48 hours for the game to go on as scheduled. That included looking at 5-7 teams or teams that have already competed in a bowl game.

“I certainly wouldn’t take that to the bank right now,” McGarity said of the reports swirling about Rutgers. “First of all, no official contact from Rutgers. We didn’t hear anything from them yesterday. We have heard from others that are interested in playing.”

Ad

Those “others” include the University of Illinois — which happens to be Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s alma mater.

“There’s been tremendous outreach for the Illini certainly. They’ve expressed an interest. You know they’re on that list of schools that could qualify of the 5-7 teams that have very high academic ratings,” McGarity said. “Certainly they’re in the pool. Certainly, they’re attractive as well.”

Rutgers had the highest Academic Progress Rate, according to College Football News, among the 5-7 teams in consideration. That can be used as bowl qualifying criteria for sub-.500 teams going to a bowl game.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but there’s a lot of work that went on in a very short amount of time yesterday,” McGarity said. “We’re working our rear ends off to make it all happen.”

Ad

It was a fluid Wednesday after A&M announced it was withdrawing from the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak that left it with barely three dozen scholarship players.

TEXAS A&M WITHDRAWS PARTICIPATION IN TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL DUE TO COVID-19 ISSUES



Full Press Release ⤵️ https://t.co/KsniwCVj7T pic.twitter.com/cyvH3Rb5jZ — TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (@taxslayerbowl) December 22, 2021

McGarity said he and other officials are waiting to hear back from the NCAA Oversight Committee on the final word on who is eligible to play and who will be selected. An official announcement from the Gator Bowl will come once the NCAA gives its approval.

McGarity is hopeful that announcement will come sooner than later.

“Well, it’s really critical to us. It’s so critical to the community because a lot of people depend on this to make their annual budget. It showcases Jacksonville, it showcases the great things we have to offer, and it’s a great time slot —11 a.m. in the morning on New Year’s Eve Day,” McGarity said. “So a lot of things on the line here.”