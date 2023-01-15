Photo gallery: Jaguars make history, believers with stunning comeback win

The Jaguars made their first playoff game since the 2017 season unforgettable, roaring back to beat the Chargers 31-30 on Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed a historic comeback in Saturday night’s 31-30 AFC wild-card playoff win over the Chargers. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 in the first half before winning it on a 36-yard, walk-off field goal from Riley Patterson. They’ll play in the divisional round next weekend. But before we look ahead to what’s next, let’s take a glance at the stunning comeback win in pictures.

News4JAX photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in pictures. Check out the gallery above.

MORE JAGUARS COVERAGE

Pregame photo gallery | Can you feel the energy from these pregame tailgate parties?

Game action photo gallery | Check out pictures from Saturday night’s game

A comeback for the ages | Trevor Lawrence leads historic win over Chargers

Clowns to crowns | How the Jaguars went from worst to first

Who needs to sit down? | Not this fan, who was happy for standing-room only ticket

Cold weather doesn’t scare ‘em | Chilly temps don’t keep fans away

Hometown stars living a dream | Oakleaf, Creekside High stars enjoy the ride with Jaguars

Gameday live | Relive the game with News4JAX tweets

SnapJax gallery | Checking out some of your photos from Saturday

Playoff party | Fans show up in force for playoff game

Grateful recognition | A 2-year-old who is battling cancer was honored as Jaguar for the day

Our predictions | How’d we do picking the game?