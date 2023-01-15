Photo gallery: Jaguars make history, believers with stunning comeback win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars completed a historic comeback in Saturday night’s 31-30 AFC wild-card playoff win over the Chargers. Jacksonville trailed 27-0 in the first half before winning it on a 36-yard, walk-off field goal from Riley Patterson. They’ll play in the divisional round next weekend. But before we look ahead to what’s next, let’s take a glance at the stunning comeback win in pictures.
News4JAX photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in pictures. Check out the gallery above.
