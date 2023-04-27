News4JAX Super 6 softball: University Christian jumps to top spot after big week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings will be published each Thursday through the end of the regular season. Results are through April 26 games.

News4JAX Super 6 softball rankings

Rank School, Record, Classification

1. (3) University Christian (15-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Creekside, Forest, Jackson (twice), Middleburg, West Nassau (twice), West Port.

Glance: In the past couple years, UC hadn’t played the competition to be in the conversation for the No. 1 spot. That’s not the case this year. The Christians beefed up their schedule significantly this season and have delivered. In the last two weeks alone, they’ve beaten Creekside, West Nassau (twice) and Baldwin. That’s impressive. The winning streak is up to eight games now. Sophia Kardatzke is the area’s most dominant player (.696, 5 HR, 38 RBI) and has 152 Ks in 85.2 IP. They haven’t lost to a local team. Jahliyah Robinson (.474, 15 RBI) is behind Kardatzke at the plate. UC has delivered consistently this year.

2. (2) Baldwin (19-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay, Fleming Island, Fort White, Hilliard, Mandarin, Middleburg (twice), Palatka, Paxon (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: The Indians have won three straight since a 10-3 loss to University Christian, including a 17-6 blowout of previously ranked West Nassau. They close out the regular season on Thursday against Bartram Trail. Look for a clash in the District 4-3A final on May 4 against No. 3 Episcopal.

3. (4) Providence (16-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Clay, Fort White, Hilliard, Mandarin, Oakleaf (twice), Ponte Vedra, Sandalwood, Spruce Creek.

Glance: The Stallions have won six straight, including quality Ws over Clay and Mandarin since our last Super 6. They wrap up the regular season on Friday against Hilliard. They’ve got a bye in the first round of the District 3-2A tournament. They’ll face either Christ’s Church or Seacoast Christian in the semis before a likely showdown against No. 1 UC in the final on May 4. Summer Stearns (.365, HR), Grace Pearson (.355) and Christa Wilson (.350, 12 RBI) lead Providence at the plate.

4. (1) Episcopal (19-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Apopka, Bartram Trail, Bolles, Clay, Fernandina Beach, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, West Orange.

Glance: The Eagles tumble a few spots after a 9-1 loss to Baker County. They bounced back with a 4-0 win over Fletcher. They close out the regular season at Creekside on Thursday night before opening the District 4-3A tourney with the winner of Bolles-Fernandina Beach on May 2. Grace Jones is hitting .600 with 5 homers and 20 RBI. Claire Cinnamond (.377, 18 RBI) and Riley Valent (.323, 2 HR, 17 RBI) follow for the Eagles.

5. (NR) Columbia (15-5, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Baker County (twice), Bradford, PK Yonge, Taylor County (twice).

Glance: Tough call on this spot this week. The Tigers sneak in ahead of Ridgeview. Three of their losses have come to 22-2 Williston, a state title contender in 1A. Columbia’s only local loss has come to Middleburg. They round out the regular season on Thursday against West Port.

6. (6) Creekside (17-6, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay, Liberty County, Orange Park, Ponte Vedra, Providence, South Sumter.

Glance: The Knights stay in the Super 6 this week after wins over Bartram (7-3) and Clay (2-1). They round out the regular season against No. 4 Episcopal on Thursday Cora Middleton (.470, 2 HR, 25 RBI) and Bella Campbell (.383, HR, 21 RBI) lead the Knights at the plate. Creekside is the top seed for the District 1-7A tournament. They face the Sandalwood-Atlantic Coast winner in the semis.

Dropped out

West Nassau (14-8, Class 3A).

Others

Baker County (15-9, Class 4A); Bartram Trail (10-9, Class 7A); Bolles (13-9, Class 3A); Clay (12-9, Class 5A); Columbia (15-5, Class 5A); Fernandina Beach (12-6, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (13-3, Class 7A); Hilliard (10-6, Class 1A); Mandarin (13-9, Class 7A); Menendez (12-8, Class 4A); Middleburg (13-9, Class 5A); Orange Park (15-6, Class 5A); Oakleaf (8-11, Class 6A); Paxon (15-6, Class 4A); Ponte Vedra (14-6, Class 5A); Ridgeview (14-6, Class 5A); Sandalwood (11-9, Class 7A); Suwannee (14-7, Class 3A); West Nassau (14-8, Class 3A).