All-News4JAX boys wrestling: Decision pays off for Bartram Trail’s Ethan Vugman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ethan Vugman had a choice to make.

Soccer was his passion, but wrestling was in his bloodlines.

Now, the All-News4JAX wrestler of the year, Vugman knows that he made the right decision. He capped his wrestling career with a 58-1 finish and a state championship in the 3A tournament, just the second in school history for the Bears.

It wasn’t the easiest decision to make.

“It was a really rough on me. Even to this day, I still miss it. Even when I started wrestling, I was still doing little tournaments with my friends on the side,” Vugman said. “And still, every once in a while, I’ll go meet with them and play soccer.”

Even though the soccer bug is still there, the notion that Vugman was conflicted about sports seems trivial now because of his dominance. Vugman went 49-2 as a junior and was state runner-up at 126 pounds. As a sophomore, Vugman was 44-6 and took fourth in state at 106 pounds. There was no question about it this year. Vugman beat Steinbrenner’s Colin Bradshaw by a 2-1 decision for the crown.

His wrestling pedigree and background is exceptional. Before Vugman had to make that decision on focusing on a single sport, his brother and father made the same one as well.

His brother, Nicholas, also wrestled for Bartram Trail and was a state placer and even a county wrestler of the year. Vugman’s father, Alex, and grandfather, Peter, both wrestled and competed internationally in various disciplines for Ukraine. All of them liked soccer, too, but chose the path of wrestling.

“I think the final thing that changed it for me was that my whole family wrestled and I wanted have a mentor,” he said. “So, I could follow my dad and my brother in wrestling. Because in soccer they both played soccer, but not as seriously. And I just knew that wrestling, I could have everyone around me they knew what they were doing, in a closer environment. So that’s why I chose it.”

When Vugman made the decision to focus on wrestling full time in eighth grade, it came after four years of watching his brother wrestle in high school. Vugman had a background in jiu jitsu, a discipline that laid a good foundation for wrestling. While he still dabbled in soccer, Vugman went headfirst into wrestling. He’d train with his brother and father and build up towards a title.

He finally got it.

“That was the greatest moment. Because at that moment, I knew there’s no one can take that from me,” Vugman said. “I’m a state champ. The rest of my life, I can say I’m a state champ. And I just knew that everyone’s proud of me, I did the best I could. And I mean, I got my goal.”

All-News4JAX wrestling team

First team

Weight class, Wrestler, School, Classification

106, Jacob Bucci, Clay, So.

Season record 57-2. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 3rd place.

113, Shane Duhaylungsod, Fleming Island, So.

Season record 40-9. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 1 match from 2A state medal.

120, Topher Pearson, Suwannee, Sr.

Season record 51-14. District 2-1A runnerup, Region 1-1A runnerup, 1A state 3rd place.

126, Ethan Vugman, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Season record 58-1. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A champ, 3A state champ.

132, Jayce Paridon, Fleming Island, So.

Season record 48-2. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state champ.

138, Mikade Harvey, Palatka, Sr.

Season record 32-3. District 4-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state runnerup.

145, Kaden Schaefer, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 34-2. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 3rd place.

152, Austin McKinney, Suwannee, Sr.

Season record 68-5. District 2-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 5th place.

160, Enzo Gamba, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

Season record 48-2. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 3rd place.

170, Dylan Johns, Yulee, Sr.

Season record 49-4. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 4th place.

182, Joshua Sandoval, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 47-6. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 4th place.

195, Alex Smith, Yulee, So.

Season record 38-1. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state runnerup.

220, Jhoel Robinson, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 42-1. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 3rd place.

285, Toby Matson, Fletcher, Sr.

Season record: 43-8. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A runnerup, 3A state 8th place.

Second team

Weight class, Wrestler, School, Classification

106, Matthew Newman, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 42-6. District 4-2A runnerup, Region 1-2A runnerup, 2A state 4th place.

113, Justin Contreras, Suwannee, So.

Season record 50-8. District 2-1A champ, Region 1-1A runnerup, 1A state 8th place.

120, Grady Woodard, Middleburg, Sr.

Season record: 42-12. District 3-2A champ, Region 1-2A runnerup, 1 match short of 2A state medal.

126, Brody Boehm, Suwannee, Sr.

Season record: 59-8. District 2-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 5th place.

132, Kole Hannant, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Season record 46-10. District 2-3A runnerup, Region 1-3A 3rd place, 3A state 5th place.

138, Austin Adamson, Yulee, Sr.

Post-season record 6-3. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A runnerup, 1 match short of 1A state medal.

145, Logan Moore, Middleburg, Sr.

Season record 42-11. District 3-2A champ, Region 1-2A 3rd place, 2A state 5th place.

152, Roberto Cuartero, Bishop Kenny, Sr.

Season record: 49-3. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A runnerup, 1A state 4th place.

160, Austin Howard, Suwannee, Sr.

Season record 57-9. District 2-1A champ, Region 1-1A 3rd place, 1A state 5th place.

170, Ronan Bozeman, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 42-9. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 5th place.

182, John McNames, Bartram Trail, Sr.

Season record 48-7. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A 3rd place, 3A state 7th place.

195, Isaiah Shevchook, Oakleaf, Sr.

Season record 39-7. District 3-2A champ, Region 1-2A runnerup, 2A state 3rd place.

220, Thomas Jones, Riverside, Sr.

Season record 45-4. District 3-2A champ, Region 1-2A 3rd place, 2A state 6th place.

285, Ethan Hoffstetter, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 27-11. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 4th place.

Third team

Weight class, Wrestler, School, Classification

106, Timothy McLean, Matanzas, So.

Season record 46-9. District 4-2A 3rd place, Region 1-2A 3rd place, 2A state 5th place.

113, Carmen DiBella, Bartram Trail, Fr.

Season record 15-3. District 1-3A champ, 1 match short of 3A state.

120, Ion Hortinela, Oakleaf, So.

Season record 34-20. District 3-2A runnerup, Region 1-2A 4th place, 0-2 at 2A state.

126, Laird Duhaylungsod, Fleming Island, So.

Season record 43-6. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 1 match short of state medal.

132, Cael Kubatzke, Fernandina Beach, So.

Season record 50-6. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 7th place.

138, John Hald, Flagler Palm Coast, Sr.

Season record 40-12. District 2-3A champ, Region 1-3A 4th place, 0-2 at 3A state.

145, Cole Misciagna, Fernandina Beach, Sr.

Season record 49-10. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A runnerup, 1 match from 1A state medal.

152, Matthew Kotler, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 32-12. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A runnerup, 2A state 6th place.

160, Christopher Chop, Fleming Island, Sr.

Season record 35-10. District 4-2A champ, Region 1-2A champ, 2A state 5th place.

170, Dominic Martin, Clay, Sr.

Season record 28-10. District 4-2A runnerup, Region 1-2A runnerup, 2A state 7th place.

182, Nolan McKelvy, West Nassau, Sr.

Season record 35-5. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 4th place.

195, Duffy Mista, Sandalwood, Sr.

Season record 50-10. District 1-3A champ, Region 1-3A 3rd place, 3A state 5th place.

220, Kedtric Wilbourn, Clay, Sr.

Season record 45-13. District 4-2A 3rd place, Region 1-2A 4th place, 2A state 8th place.

285, Braylen Ricks, Yulee, Sr.

Season record 36-3. District 3-1A champ, Region 1-1A champ, 1A state 4th place.

Honorable mention

School: Wrestler, Weight class, Classification

Baker County: Jareb Lauramore (113, So.).

Baldwin: Taylor Davenport (195, Fr.).

Bartram Trail: Grady Hutchinson (145, Sr.); Preston Pena (152, Sr.); Shane Armstrong (220, Sr.); Jacob George (285, Sr.).

Beachside: Grady Smith (145, Sr.).

Bishop Kenny: Jacob Harless (120, Sr.); Jack Raynor (145, Sr.); Luke Ghannam (170, Sr.); Collin Hearn (182, Sr.).

Clay: Drew Holmquist (113, Fr.); Brady Glavin (126, So.); Landen Solomon (138, Sr.); Will Kelly (285, Sr.).

Columbia: Jayden Thomas (132, Sr.).

Creekside: Alexavier Panganiban (106, Sr.); Santiago Carrion (113, Fr.); Conner Wright (138, Sr.); Tristen Darling (182, jr).

Englewood: Keith Forbes (285, So.).

Episcopal: Scott Busey (126, Sr.); Chance Wolffe (152, Sr.); John Fernandez (160, Sr.); Christian McGarity (195, So.).

Fernandina Beach: Caden Kubatzke (126, Sr.); Anthony Fancher (Fernandina Beach, So.); Gauge Housely (195, Sr.).

First Coast: Dean Marshall (195, Sr.).

Flagler Palm Coast: Kelton Howard (160, Sr.); Dalton Schell (195, Sr.); Ethaniel Laupepa (195, Sr.).

Fletcher: Cole O’Brien (132, Sr.); Josh Daltro (160, Sr.).

Mandarin: Jaelen Simmons (220, Sr.).

Matanzas: Dylan Parkinson (152, Sr.); Landon Wright (160, Sr.); Jordan Mills (170, Sr.).

Middleburg: Wyatt Leduc (132, So.); Tucker Cody (285, Sr.).

Nease: Jacob Lutz (160, Sr.); Alan Rivera (170, Sr.).

Oakleaf: Sebastian Bonochea (126, Fr.); Keon Barrientos (132, jr).

Palatka: Ishmael Foster (132, Sr.).

Parker: Shamar Jones (113, Sr.); Ben Helton (145, Sr.).

Paxon: Kyle Brown (120, So.).

Ponte Vedra: Talan Babin (170, Fr.).

Raines: Jhalill Richardson (195, Sr.); D’Cari Wilson (220, Sr.); Gregory Townsend (285, Sr.).

Ridgeview: Jason Barrett (106, So.); Christian Garcia (138, Sr.); Raymond Goforth (220, Sr.).

Riverside: Anthony Kearney (170, Sr.).

Sandalwood: Malachi Mista (182, Sr.).

Suwannee: Eli Jolicoeur (106, So.); Ayden Kirby (138, Sr.); Marshall White (145, So.); Dustin Wood (170, Sr.).

Tocoi Creek: Mark Coniker (138, So.); Jason Callahan (220, Sr.).

Union County: Colin Hadlock (170, Sr.); Alexander Cortese (182, Sr.); Danny Thornton (195, Sr.).

West Nassau: Blayden Tharpe (126, Sr.).

Westside: Jacob Jackson (106, So.); Nathan Williams (152, Sr.).

White: Benny Lewis (160, Sr.); Alex Benitez (285, Sr.).

Wolfson: Taylor Martinez (106, Fr.).

Yulee: Logan Pugh (132, Sr.); Christopher Aud (182, Sr.); Cayden Ricks (220, Fr.).