Jaguars cornerbacks embrace competition in training camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a hot sunny day for the eighth day of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. It was also the third padded practice of camp. The cornerbacks room is led by Tyson Campbell who is also teaching the young defensive backs how the Jags do business.

“It’s been good the way that we’ve competed,” Jaguars passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend said. “The opportunity to get better every day. They’ve done that. The mistakes we make one day, we didn’t make them the second day and that’s all you can ask for right now.”

The star matchup during training camp has been Campbell against wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The corners are embracing their one-on-one competition against the receivers room knowing it will help them when the season begins.

“It makes it that much easier, not like the game is easier, but when you’re going against some of the best receivers in the NFL it only makes your craft better,” Townsend said. “Every day they go out there. They sharpen their iron against each other and then they have good conversations about what they see and what they don’t see.”

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Campbell has stood out the most on defense.

“He’s just growing in maturity,” Townsend said. “The physical part he has. Now he’s understanding the mental part of the game is slowing down for him and I think that’s the biggest part is just the reps he’s had over the last two seasons is helping him right now.”

Campbell is entering his third year and is working his way to becoming one of the best corners in the league. Last season, Campbell ranked fifth on the team with 70 combined tackles and ranked fourth on the team with three interceptions.

“It’s close. I don’t know if there is too many more out there,” Townsend said. “That’s the thing you want. You just want him to be the best corner every time he goes out and plays. We’re not worried about the rest of the league. We just want him to be the best player he can be every day when he’s here.”

Greg Junior is hoping to make the same improvement from year one to year two as Campbell did last season. During the offseason, Junior put in a ton of work in the weight room and gave up fried food, ice cream, and late-night snacking to transform his body.

“I think he understands that he can play in this league,” Townsend said. “Physically he’s done a great job with his body in the weight room. Now mentally he’s understanding what we’re asking him to do as the nickel so it’s been good.”

Two rookie cornerbacks: Christian Braswell and Erick Hallett have shown promise during training camp.

“What’s stood out with us is just how they play the game,” Townsend said. “They understand how to play cornerback. They understand how to play nickel. Erick has played all three positions, which is really tough for any rookie.”

Tre Herndon is entering year six with the Jaguars. He is another veteran that is teaching the rookies.

“Any time you have a guy that has reps in the league, has played, has went out there for several years and make plays in this league, it helps you as a coach,” Townsend said. “It teaches the young guys what to do. He’s a true veteran.”