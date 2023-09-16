What you need to know about the Jaguars-Chiefs game in Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during warm ups at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars face the Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Sunday in Week 2. Here’s what you need to know about the home opener.

When is it?

Sunday, 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

The tickets and parking

This is the hottest ticket of the regular season for the Jaguars. A limited number of standing room only tickets are available. Also, be prepared for delays as the team’s new mobile parking system is being implemented on gameday. Parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Jaguars coverage

A look at the Chiefs | News4JAX sports staff prediction on the game

The records

The Jaguars are 1-0 after beating the Colts 31-21. The Chiefs are 0-1 after a 21-20 loss to the Lions.

Watch, listen stay connected

The game will be televised on CBS. It is on the radio at 1010 AM and 92.5 FM. Follow the game with the News4JAX sports staff on X, formerly Twitter, at @JStCyrTV, @JustinBarneyTV and @APontbriandTV.

The line

The Chiefs are 3 or 3.5-point favorites over the Jaguars depending on the sportsbook of preference. The over/under is 51 points.

Injuries for the Jaguars

Rookie safety Antonio Johnson is out and second-year cornerback Gregory Junior is out, both with hamstring injuries. Rookie defensive lineman Tyler Lacy is questionable with a hip injury. Offensive linemen Luke Fortner and Brandon Scherff are both questionable with ankle issues.

The KC stars

Tight end Travis Kelce missed last week’s game against the Lions due to a knee injury. He’s been on the injury report and limited, but reports indicate that the Chiefs will likely have him play. Defensive lineman Chris Jones had been a holdout due to contract issues before signing a deal this week. He’s been limited in practice, but expect to see him on the field.

Pederson vs. Reid

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson learned under Kansas City’s Andy Reid. But head to head, it’s been Reid who has been airtight against Pederson. Reid is 3-0 against Pederson, with a 27-20 win over his Eagles team in 2017, then 27-17 and 27-20 wins over the Jaguars last year.

Mahomes against the Jaguars

The Jaguars looked sharp on defense in a 31-21 win over the Colts, but they’ve struggled against Kansas City and QB Patrick Mahomes. He is 4-0 in his career against the Jaguars. And since becoming Kansas City’s starter in 2018, Mahomes has never been more than one game under .500 in his career.