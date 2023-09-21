High school football ‘23: Top four games, full schedule for Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s essentially the halfway of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses. Want to check out our Week 5 predictions? Find those here.

Four to watch

(3) Bartram Trail (2-1) at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week

One of the area’s best and wildest rivalries and it will take center stage in the Football Friday Game of the Week, which will be streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+. This series has seen a little bit of everything. The Yellow Jackets won the first 19 of these games in just about every scenario imaginable, from blowouts and wild comebacks to defensive clinics, by field goals and in overtime. The Bears finally managed to flip this rivalry around. They’ve won the last five games, including racking up a series-high 59 points last year. Darrell Sutherland was 5-19 in this series (but 5-2 against current St. Augustine coach Brian Braddock). Cory Johns now leads the Bartram program and will get his first taste of St. Johns County’s top rivalry. Both teams are set up for deep postseason runs. The second-ranked Yellow Jackets are one of the area’s most exciting programs, stacked with underclassmen talent like QB Locklan Hewlett and special junior WRs Carl Jenkins Jr. and Trenton Jones. Senior WR Myles Simmons and RB Devonte Lyons, as well as DB Ja’Ki Singleton give this St. Augustine serious firepower. Bartram has had a glimpse of its future with QB Jaden Weatherly running the offense in place of injured starter Riley Trujillo. The offense still flows through RB Laython Biddle (392 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and he’s shown time and again that he’s able to thrive against big defenses.

All-time Bartram Trail-St. Augustine history

Year Result 2022 Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37 2021 Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14 2020 Bartram Trail 35, St. Augustine 21 2019 Bartram Trail 42, St. Augustine 40 2018 Bartram Trail 44, St. Augustine 14 2017 St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 28 2016 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 14 2015 St. Augustine 24, Bartram Trail 17 (OT) 2014 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2013 St. Augustine 28, Bartram Trail 27 2012 St. Augustine 27, Bartram 26 2011 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 10 2010 playoffs St. Augustine 16, Bartram Trail 15 2010 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 10 2009 playoffs St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 7 2009 St. Augustine 49, Bartram Trail 7 2008 St. Augustine 22, Bartram Trail 19 2007 St. Augustine 17, Bartram Trail 10 2006 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2005 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 0 2004 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 20 2003 St. Augustine 34, Bartram Trail 0 2002 St. Augustine 14, Bartram Trail 9 2001 St. Augustine 30, Bartram Trail 0

(10) Bolles (1-3) at (6) Oakleaf (2-0)

The first meeting between these two programs and an excellent matchup. Don’t be fooled by Bolles’ record. The Bulldogs have played the area’s most difficult schedule (and one of the state’s most rugged) through the first four weeks. Their losses are to Coffee (Ga.), Mandarin and St. Augustine, teams who are a combined 11-0. Bolles hasn’t faced a public school team from Clay County since a 33-28 loss to Fleming Island in 2012. In the last 20 years, the Bulldogs are 8-1 against Clay County public schools (Clay, Fleming, Keystone Heights and Orange Park). The ground game of Tyrone Neal (282 rushing yards, TD), Emmett Grzebin (314 yards, 4 TDs) and athletic QB DJ Moore (144 yards, 2 TDs) continues to power Bolles. When Moore can get it to WR Naeem Burroughs (346 receiving yards, 6 TDs), the sophomore can make things happen. Oakleaf freshman WR Michael Conner III (107 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and QB Brandon Wallace Jr. (228 passing yards, 4 TDs) are fun to watch. RB Chris Foy (226 rushing yards, TD) is averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Those three players should be able to move the chains against a Bolles defense that has struggled. But the Bulldogs showed signs of life last week against Trinity Christian, forcing five turnovers.

(1) Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3)

The Mustangs have been the area’s best team this season, an offensive machine led by stars at QB (Tramell Jones), RB (Tiant Wyche) and WR (Jaime French). The defense has held its own, be it in a shootout win over Bolles or a vise-like effort against Atlantic Coast. This series is tied 4-all and it’s been largely good and competitive. The Knights have won back-to-back back and forth games against Mandarin. As bad as that record looks, Creekside has played a beast of a schedule, losing to Gainesville Buchholz, Richmond Hill and Palm Beach Central, teams who are a combined 11-1. Scoring hasn’t been a problem for Creekside. The Knights are averaging 37.5 ppg behind QB Sean Ashenfelder (205 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and RB Harrison Garrido (286 rushing yards, 5 TDs). Creekside just hasn’t been able to stop teams, allowing 44 a game. Can the Knights rein in another powerful offense?

All-time Creekside-Mandarin history

Year Result 2022 Creekside 37, Mandarin 27 2021 Creekside 20, Mandarin 16 2016 Mandarin 54, Creekside 3 2015 Mandarin 47, Creekside 29 2012 Mandarin 28, Creekside 14 2011 Creekside 28, Mandarin 22 2010 Mandarin 41, Creekside 28 2009 Creekside 24, Mandarin 21

White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

It’s a district championship game in Week 5. The winner here will earn the District 3-2M title and automatic state playoff berth that goes along with it. The Commanders won this game handily last year (34-0) and had controlled this series over the last 20 years until recently. They won seven straight from 2006-2014, including the most lopsided Duval County Public School game in decades (84-0 in 2013). QBs Glenn Foreman (566 passing yards, 7 TDs) and Jaiden Delaune (266 passing yards, 4 TDs) have done well under center. RBs Kennvonte Sharrow (318 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Shermon Davis (230 rushing yards, 4 TDs), and WRs Myles Kendrick (284 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and Tae’shaun Gelsey (264 receiving yards, 4 TDs) have also been big performers. For the Commanders, QB Jaylen Pettway (684 passing yards, 7 TDs), RB Darien Hookfin (249 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and WRs Nick Roberson (248 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and Donald Hampton (177 receiving yards, 3 TDs) have paced a strong Commanders offense.

Recent Riverside-White history

Year Result 2022 White 34, Riverside 0 2021 Riverside 28, White 14 2019 Riverside 33, White 14 2018 Riverside 42, White 6 2017 Riverside 23, White 7 2014 White 41, Riverside 6 2013 White 84, Riverside 0 2012 White 49, Riverside 24 2011 White 48, Riverside 28 2010 White 56, Riverside 0 2009 White 28, Riverside 20 2006 White 33, Riverside 0

Next four

Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2): Toros won this one 26-21 last year. Blue Devils enter on a three-game winning streak.

Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0): The Stallions could easily be unbeaten, too, with their lone loss a 13-12 game in Week 1. They’ve crushed every opponent since. The Eagles are holding teams to less than a TD a game.

Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Saints have struggled mightily to end drives with touchdowns. They’ve scored just three all season. The Senators have won back-to-back games after an 0-2 start.

(5) Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.: Conquerors have won the last three games in this series by a TD or more.

Week 5 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 21

Flagler Palm Coast (2-1) at Orange City University (4-0)

Friday, Sept. 22

Atlantic (2-2) at Matanzas (2-1)

Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1)

Baldwin (1-3) at Parker (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

(3) Bartram Trail (2-1) at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week

(10) Bolles (1-3) at (6) Oakleaf (2-0)

Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2)

Duval Charter (0-2) at Harvest Community (0-3)

Episcopal (2-1) at NFEI (1-3)

First Coast (0-3) at Westside (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-1) at Titusville (4-0)

Hilliard (1-2) at Crescent City (2-1)

Impact Christian Academy (3-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Interlachen (0-4) at Keystone Heights (1-2)

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Specially Fit Academy (2-0)

(1) Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3)

North Marion (1-1) at Suwannee (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at (8) Raines (2-1)

Orange Park (2-2) at Nease (2-2)

Orlando Christian Prep (4-0) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (2-2) at Branford (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-1) at Menendez (1-3)

Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0)

Ribault (3-1) at Middleburg (0-3)

Ridgeview (1-2) at Beachside (3-1)

St. Joseph (1-3) at Melbourne Central Catholic (2-2)

Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Englewood (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

(5) Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

(9) University Christian (2-1) at Key West (1-3)

Victory Charter School (0-0) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Viera (1-2) at Baker County (1-2)

West Nassau (1-3) at Bishop Kenny (2-1)

White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Williston (4-0) at Fort White (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-2)

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (2-2)

Zarephath Academy (2-2) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (3-1), 6 p.m.

OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 22