Game of the Week: Bartram Trail visits St. Augustine in one of area’s best rivalries

Bartram Trail and St. Augustine meet in Week 5 in the Football Friday Game of the Week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the area’s best rivalries and you can watch it on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ tonight.

St. Johns County rivals Bartram Trail and St. Augustine square off in a blockbuster Week 5 game on Friday night. The Bears (2-1) are ranked No. 3 in the News4JAX Super 10 rankings. The Yellow Jackets (3-0) are ranked No. 2. This series has run in cycles, with St. Augustine winning the first 19 games and Bartram Trail winning the last five. This is the first season that the Bears haven’t been led by Darrell Sutherland. New coach Cory Johns has Bartram rolling. Can he and the Bears extend that recent success against Brian Braddock and the Yellow Jackets?

All-time Bartram Trail-St. Augustine history

Year Result 2022 Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37 2021 Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14 2020 Bartram Trail 35, St. Augustine 21 2019 Bartram Trail 42, St. Augustine 40 2018 Bartram Trail 44, St. Augustine 14 2017 St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 28 2016 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 14 2015 St. Augustine 24, Bartram Trail 17 (OT) 2014 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2013 St. Augustine 28, Bartram Trail 27 2012 St. Augustine 27, Bartram 26 2011 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 10 2010 playoffs St. Augustine 16, Bartram Trail 15 2010 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 10 2009 playoffs St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 7 2009 St. Augustine 49, Bartram Trail 7 2008 St. Augustine 22, Bartram Trail 19 2007 St. Augustine 17, Bartram Trail 10 2006 St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7 2005 St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 0 2004 St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 20 2003 St. Augustine 34, Bartram Trail 0 2002 St. Augustine 14, Bartram Trail 9 2001 St. Augustine 30, Bartram Trail 0

Week 5 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 21

Orange City University 29, Flagler Palm Coast 28

Friday, Sept. 22

Atlantic (2-2) at Matanzas (2-1)

Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1)

Baldwin (1-3) at Parker (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

(3) Bartram Trail (2-1) at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week

(10) Bolles (1-3) at (6) Oakleaf (2-0)

Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2)

Duval Charter (0-2) at Harvest Community (0-3)

Episcopal (2-1) at NFEI (1-3)

First Coast (0-3) at Westside (0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Fleming Island (2-1) at Titusville (4-0)

Hilliard (1-2) at Crescent City (2-1)

Impact Christian Academy (3-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)

Interlachen (0-4) at Keystone Heights (1-2)

Joshua Christian (1-1) at Specially Fit Academy (2-0)

(1) Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3)

North Marion (1-1) at Suwannee (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at (8) Raines (2-1)

Orange Park (2-2) at Nease (2-2)

Orlando Christian Prep (4-0) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Paxon (2-2) at Branford (3-0)

Ponte Vedra (2-1) at Menendez (1-3)

Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0)

Ribault (3-1) at Middleburg (0-3)

Ridgeview (1-2) at Beachside (3-1)

St. Joseph (1-3) at Melbourne Central Catholic (2-2)

Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-3) at Englewood (2-1), 6:30 p.m.

(5) Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

(9) University Christian (2-1) at Key West (1-3)

Victory Charter School (0-0) at Hollis Christian (0-2)

Viera (1-2) at Baker County (1-2)

West Nassau (1-3) at Bishop Kenny (2-1)

White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.

Williston (4-0) at Fort White (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson (1-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-2)

Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (2-2)

Zarephath Academy (2-2) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (3-1), 6 p.m.

OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 22