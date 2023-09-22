82º
Game of the Week: Bartram Trail visits St. Augustine in one of area’s best rivalries

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Bartram Trail and St. Augustine meet in Week 5 in the Football Friday Game of the Week. (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s one of the area’s best rivalries and you can watch it on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+ tonight.

St. Johns County rivals Bartram Trail and St. Augustine square off in a blockbuster Week 5 game on Friday night. The Bears (2-1) are ranked No. 3 in the News4JAX Super 10 rankings. The Yellow Jackets (3-0) are ranked No. 2. This series has run in cycles, with St. Augustine winning the first 19 games and Bartram Trail winning the last five. This is the first season that the Bears haven’t been led by Darrell Sutherland. New coach Cory Johns has Bartram rolling. Can he and the Bears extend that recent success against Brian Braddock and the Yellow Jackets?

All-time Bartram Trail-St. Augustine history

YearResult
2022Bartram Trail 59, St. Augustine 37
2021Bartram Trail 26, St. Augustine 14
2020Bartram Trail 35, St. Augustine 21
2019Bartram Trail 42, St. Augustine 40
2018Bartram Trail 44, St. Augustine 14
2017St. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 28
2016St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 14
2015St. Augustine 24, Bartram Trail 17 (OT)
2014St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7
2013St. Augustine 28, Bartram Trail 27
2012St. Augustine 27, Bartram 26
2011St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 10
2010 playoffsSt. Augustine 16, Bartram Trail 15
2010St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 10
2009 playoffsSt. Augustine 31, Bartram Trail 7
2009St. Augustine 49, Bartram Trail 7
2008St. Augustine 22, Bartram Trail 19
2007St. Augustine 17, Bartram Trail 10
2006St. Augustine 10, Bartram Trail 7
2005St. Augustine 26, Bartram Trail 0
2004St. Augustine 27, Bartram Trail 20
2003St. Augustine 34, Bartram Trail 0
2002St. Augustine 14, Bartram Trail 9
2001St. Augustine 30, Bartram Trail 0

Week 5 schedule, Florida

Thursday, Sept. 21

  • Orange City University 29, Flagler Palm Coast 28

Friday, Sept. 22

  • Atlantic (2-2) at Matanzas (2-1)
  • Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1)
  • Baldwin (1-3) at Parker (0-4), 6:30 p.m.
  • (3) Bartram Trail (2-1) at (2) St. Augustine (3-0), Football Friday Game of the Week
  • (10) Bolles (1-3) at (6) Oakleaf (2-0)
  • Clay (3-1) at Tocoi Creek (2-2)
  • Duval Charter (0-2) at Harvest Community (0-3)
  • Episcopal (2-1) at NFEI (1-3)
  • First Coast (0-3) at Westside (0-4), 6:30 p.m.
  • Fleming Island (2-1) at Titusville (4-0)
  • Hilliard (1-2) at Crescent City (2-1)
  • Impact Christian Academy (3-0) at Cedar Creek Christian (0-3)
  • Interlachen (0-4) at Keystone Heights (1-2)
  • Joshua Christian (1-1) at Specially Fit Academy (2-0)
  • (1) Mandarin (4-0) at Creekside (1-3)
  • North Marion (1-1) at Suwannee (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
  • Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at (8) Raines (2-1)
  • Orange Park (2-2) at Nease (2-2)
  • Orlando Christian Prep (4-0) at Union County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
  • Paxon (2-2) at Branford (3-0)
  • Ponte Vedra (2-1) at Menendez (1-3)
  • Providence (3-1) at Christ’s Church (3-0)
  • Ribault (3-1) at Middleburg (0-3)
  • Ridgeview (1-2) at Beachside (3-1)
  • St. Joseph (1-3) at Melbourne Central Catholic (2-2)
  • Sandalwood (0-3) at Fletcher (2-2), 6:30 p.m.
  • Stanton (0-3) at Englewood (2-1), 6:30 p.m.
  • (5) Trinity Christian (2-2) at Columbia (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
  • (9) University Christian (2-1) at Key West (1-3)
  • Victory Charter School (0-0) at Hollis Christian (0-2)
  • Viera (1-2) at Baker County (1-2)
  • West Nassau (1-3) at Bishop Kenny (2-1)
  • White (3-1) at Riverside (3-1), 6:30 p.m.
  • Williston (4-0) at Fort White (4-0), 7:30 p.m.
  • Wolfson (1-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-2)
  • Young Kids in Motion (0-2) at Zephyrhills Christian (2-2)
  • Zarephath Academy (2-2) at Mayo Lafayette (2-1)

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Yulee (2-1) at Tradition Prep (3-1), 6 p.m.
  • OFF: Bradford, Eagle’s View, Fernandina Beach, Jackson, Palatka.

Week 6 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Sept. 22

  • Atlantic Coast (3-1) at Camden County (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
  • Brunswick (2-1) vs. Glynn Academy (3-1), 7:30 p.m.*
  • Pierce County (4-0) at Brantley County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.*
  • Ware County (3-1) at Bainbridge (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
  • OFF: Charlton County.

