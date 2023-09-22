Local MLB update: Milestone win for Wainwright; JU’s Hays continues strong season

(Julio Cortez, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays runs home while scoring on a bases loaded triple by Gunnar Henderson in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. Orioles' Anthony Santander and Ryan O'Hearn also scored on the triple. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Friday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball.

What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Thursday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .217 with 58 RBI, 56 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 9 HR.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 3.60 ERA, 51 Ks in 45 innings of work in the majors this year.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 10-1 with 3.76 ERA, 61 Ks in 64.2 IP. Called back up to big leagues on Sept. 16 and then optioned back to Triple-A on Friday.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, White Sox, Is 8-8 with 3.42 ERA, 108 Ks in 123.2 IP.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 10-6 with 127 Ks in 157 IP. Has 3.78 ERA.

OF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Padres, Career .252 hitter in the majors with 40 HR, 200 RBI. Optioned to minors and currently a free agent.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .279 with 16 HR, 66 RBI and 75 runs scored. Belted a couple homers since our last update.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 4-7 with 3.86 ERA, 70 Ks in 70 IP, 11 saves.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .273 with 16 HR, 86 runs scored, 79 RBI.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Giants, Another difficult season. Was hitting .133 with an RBI, but will miss rest of season with shoulder injury.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Is 0-1 in 22 innings of work with 33 Ks, 4.09 ERA. Currently on 15-day injured list.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .263 with 20 RBI, 23 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Mets, Hitting .264 with 11 HR, 20 runs and 26 RBI.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .227 with 28 RBI, 18 stolen bases, 51 runs scored.

OF Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Nationals, Is 20 for 80 (.250), 7 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 8 runs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 5-11 with 55 Ks, 7.40 ERA in 101 IP. Earned career win No. 200 with 7 shutout innings of four-hit ball against the Brewers on Monday. Has won last two starts.