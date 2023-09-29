En route to London Town! Jaguars cross the pond for NFL international games

File - Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville jumps off the top of the stadium before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The NFL has added games in Germany and has its eye on Spain. So its easy to overlook old standby Britain. London has been hosting games since 2007 and league officials remain high on the U.K. even as it scouts the continent for future host cities. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will be hosting the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The only difference between this weekend’s game and any other home game — the Jaguars will be hosting the game 4,259 miles away from EverBank Stadium.

“I think it’s a good opportunity,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s no different than in training camp when we went up to Detroit. The guys are all in the same hotel and we’re eating in the meal room. We’re doing everything together as one of those bonding types of experiences as a football team and as coaches. It just happens to be over in London, it’s a great place and we’re excited to be going over. It’s a chance for us to reset a little bit and regroup to try to get back on track.”

The Jaguars are taking the show on the road to London for two weeks. The team will play Week 4’s matchup in Wembley Stadium before packing and moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (also in London) for Week 5’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This is the 10th season the Jaguars have played games in London as part of the NFL’s International Series. The team’s nine games in London are the most by any team in the NFL, and their four international wins are more than any other team.

In quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s first game in London ever, he led a comeback victory against the Miami Dolphins. He became the first rookie starting quarterback in NFL history to win a game in London.

“I think maybe that’s something that could be good for us, to just get out of this environment,” Lawrence said. “Let’s go over there and disconnect from what we know for a little bit and go take care of business. Come back with a new sense of energy and refresh and all that.”

On the active roster, 40 out of the 52 players have played in London before. Offensive lineman Blake Hance, running back D’Ernest Johnson, wide receiver Calvin Ridley, and all nine rookies will play in their first overseas NFL game Sunday. Not much will change for the Jaguars game week preparations, the only difference is a new location. The team left from Jacksonville International Airport Thursday night and landed in London Friday morning.

“The biggest thing is handling the travel from Thursday night into Friday, and Friday is a little bit of a different day,” Pederson said. “We don’t change much of the schedule, we prepare the same. We get a lot of the work done here Wednesday and Thursday. Then, Friday is Friday when we get there. Just trying to get them to understand how to pack, how to hydrate, how to eat right, how to do all those things to take care of their bodies so that they’re ready to go on game day. The other thing, too, is that it’s a different football surface than what we’re used to playing on and making sure that they understand that having the right shoes on, too. All those little things can prepare these guys for this game.”

The Jaguars are the first team to play twice overseas in a season. Week 4 and 5′s matchups are the only games the team will play overseas this season. There won’t be much downtime to sightsee around the city as everyday will be filled with game preparations.

“Our goal is to go over there and play two football games and ultimately, you try to win those two games,” Pederson said. “I’ve got to trust the players and they’ve got to do the right things, they’ve got to be in the right frame of mind. I have to put it back on them to make the right decisions and right choices. By keeping the schedule and the routine the same, they can get into the same sort of habits that they have here. I don’t worry about these guys getting into trouble or staying out late. Yes, I do have bed check and all that, but that does help.”

There are few players who will not make the trip to London because of injuries. In addition to players on the IR list, linebacker Devin Lloyd will not make the trip to London. Lloyd injured his thumb against the Texans. He had surgery Wednesday. Linebacker Chad Muma is stepping into his starting spot.

“Anytime you’re not at full strength, it’s a loss,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said. “Devin is a guy who you count on to make plays, he’s long, he’s mobile, he’s comfortable in the system and when he’s out there, you just have a comfort that he’s going to be able to make a play here or there. Chad is the same way. We know Chad, we know his skillset, him and Devin are very similar and they’re very different. Both of them do well for us out on the field.”

Wide receiver Zay Jones is still rehabbing from a knee injury from the Chiefs game and is unlikely to play.

“We’re going to see how he works this week, probably a long shot for the game, but we’ll see,” Pederson said. “He’s progressing very nice.”

There are a few injured players who will be traveling with the team to London: outside linebacker Dawuane Smoot, safety Antonio Johnson and offensive lineman Cooper Hodges. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson got league approval to travel to London with the team. He is suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He is allowed to play in Week 5′s matchup against the Bills.

Robinson’s addition is coming at a time the offense needs him more than ever. The Jaguars have underperformed by the fan’s and team’s expectations.

“It’s the hard part because our expectations are a lot higher, and you expect it to have outcomes differently,” Pederson said. “It’s where we are... We’re making mistakes, it’s not like teams have really done much to us as far as beating us, but we’re beating ourselves. That’s usually the case. Once we figure out how to get out of our own way and take care of the football, tackle better, all those types of things, then things begin to go in your favor.”

Pederson says the emphasis this week in practice is having the offense attack early and start games faster.

“Obviously, the last two weeks we haven’t played well, we know that and that’s just where we stand,” Lawrence said. “We also know it’s a long season and we still got 14 more games left. Both of those things can be true and are true. That’s just where we’re at and we understand that. We know the sense of urgency to play better and execute and do what we know we’re capable of, especially offensively. We have that and the guys are ready to go, we got to go do it though.”

Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons will be the first time Jaguars wide receiver Ridley plays against his former team. Ridley was a receiver for the Falcons when he was suspended by the NFL for betting on games while he was away from the team.

“My message to him has always been just to be him and do the things that he’s capable of doing.” Pederson said.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun also played for the Falcons from 2018 to 2021.

Sunday’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ as well as simulcasted on Disney+. The Disney+ broadcast will animate the game in Andy’s Room from the Toy Story movie. Players will be themselves as animated characters.

“I think it would cool and interesting,” Lawrence said. “It will be cool for the kids, I think if I was a kid and they did that for a football game, it would be definitely entertaining and something I’d want to watch.”