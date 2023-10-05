High school football ‘23: Top four games, full schedule for Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 7 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses. For Week 7 predictions, see those here.

Four to watch

Bishop Kenny (4-1) at (6) Ponte Vedra (4-1)

An excellent rivalry that spans multiple sports. The Sharks ended Bishop Kenny’s perfect start with a 32-31 classic last year. Both teams are much better this time around. Kenny QB James Resar is one of the area’s best. Freshman RB Caleb Mattison has been a steady and big-time performer. The Crusaders’ linebacking corps is tough, with LB Kolbe Sexton and Nash Beenen excellent players. Like Kenny, the Sharks are stout all over. QB Ben Burk can move it through the air and on the ground. RB Brian Case (491 rushing yards, 8 TDs) is in pursuit of a 1,000-yard rushing season. Four players have 122 yards or more receiving, with Ryan Smith at the top of the list. LB Talan Babin (43 tackles) leads a balanced Ponte Vedra defense. This game has classic scribbled all over it.

(2) Bradford (5-0) at Oakleaf (2-2)

The Tornadoes could have an all-time great defense by the time this season is over. Bradford has given up 26 points this season (only 20 have been scored by the offense) and not given up more than a touchdown in any game. An offense that struggled in Week 1 has gotten in synch. RB Willie Pollard (455 rushing yards, 5 TDs), WR Chalil Cummings (329 receiving yards, 4 TDs) and QB Daejon Shanks (363 rushing yards, 6 TDs, 429 passing yards, 6 TDs) are the big-time players. But this defense is wicked good. Edge Torin Brazell (14 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 INTs for TDs) is a monster and one of many Bradford defenders who make this unit the area’s fiercest. Can Oakleaf get back on track? It hasn’t been able to stay with Bolles and Creekside in back-to-back weeks. RB Chris Foy (277 rushing yards, 2 TDs), WRs Jordin Price and Michael Conner III and QB Brandon Wallace Jr. (523 passing yards, 6 TDs, 176 rushing yards, 3 TDs) will try and get the Knights back on the winning path.

IMG Academy (4-0) at (3) Bartram Trail (3-2)

It’s not often that the national power Ascenders make a trip to the area. IMG has played three games against area teams (all Trinity Christian) and gone 2-1 in those games. Trinity won in an epic 27-24 game in 2013, then lost 28-7 (2014) and 34-21 (2016). For the Bears, this is the crème de la crème of a rugged second half schedule that includes Creekside, Buchholz, Oakleaf and Mandarin after this, the most difficult schedule in the area by a country mile. QB Riley Trujillo is back from injury for the Bears and Bartram is still finding creative ways to keep explosive sophomore Jaden Weatherly involved in the offense. Bartram’s attack is at its best when RB Laython Biddle is leading the way. IMG has blue chips everywhere, with five-stars at defensive tackle (David Stone) and corner (Ellis Robinson IV), and 247 Sports eight four-star players dotting the lineup.

White (4-2) at Fletcher (4-2), 6:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week

The Senators have won four straight after losses to Mandarin and Chiles. And they’ve got QB Marcelis Tate back from injury, which is significant for their offense. RB Keandre Harold (400 rushing yards, 2 TDs) gives Fletcher the ability to consistently run it. And WRs Troy Hillman (237 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and Anthony Vaglienti (223 receiving yards, 3 TDs) are Tate’s big targets. If Fletcher wins here, it is positioned to finish the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. The Commanders are throwing the ball very well with Jaylen Pettway (1,077 passing yards, 9 TDs). WRs Noah Johnson, Donald Hampton and Nick Roberson have combined for 889 yards receiving and eight TDs.

Next four

Baldwin (3-2) at Yulee (4-1): The Hornets are surging behind QB Nikao Smith . The game is essentially a District 5-2S title audition for Yulee. With one district loss already, a defeat here would eliminate the Indians.

Christ’s Church (4-1) at Impact Christian (5-0): Excellent small school clash. Eagles RB Kyree Wilson (710 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Lions QB Hans Price (827 passing yards, 13 TDs) have been cooking this year.

Riverside (4-2) at (7) Trinity Christian (4-2): Generals got clipped at the buzzer last week but still have two of the area’s best in WR Tae’shaun Gelsey and ATH Myles Kendrick . Trinity is led by LSU commit at QB Colin Hurley and two-way star Cam Anderson .

(1) St. Augustine (5-0) at Nease (4-2): Always a good St. Johns County clash, but the Yellow Jackets are on another level. They’ve won three in a row with backup QB Dylan Cook leading the way.

Florida schedule, Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 5

Harvest Community (2-3) at Gainesville Oak Hall (5-0)

Hilliard (2-3) at Providence (5-1)

Friday, Oct. 6

Baldwin (3-2) at Yulee (4-1)

Bishop Kenny (4-1) at (6) Ponte Vedra (4-1)

Bishop Snyder (2-3) at St. Francis Catholic (0-4)

Bolles (3-3) at Columbia (1-4), 7:30 p.m.

(2) Bradford (5-0) at Oakleaf (2-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-5) at Eagle’s View (2-3)

Christ’s Church (4-1) at Impact Christian (5-0)

Crescent City (3-2) at Keystone Heights (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal (3-2) at Englewood (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (2-3) at Paxon (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

First Coast (2-3) at Raines (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-3) at Melbourne Eau Gallie (5-1)

Fort White (4-1) at Mayo Lafayette (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian (1-3) at Union County (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

IMG Academy (4-0) at (3) Bartram Trail (3-2)

Jackson (2-3) at Sandalwood (0-5), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Akelynn’s Angels Christian (0-4)

Lake Minneola (2-3) at Fleming Island (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

(4) Mandarin (4-2) at Westside (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Menendez (2-4) at Tocoi Creek (3-3)

Middleburg (2-3) at Clay (4-1)

Palatka (4-1) at Brooksville Central (1-4)

Quincy Munroe (1-4) at Baker County (2-3)

Riverside (4-2) at (7) Trinity Christian (4-2)

(1) St. Augustine (5-0) at Nease (4-2)

St. Joseph (1-4) at Duval Charter (0-3)

Santa Fe (0-6) at (10) Suwannee (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Spruce Creek (4-2) at Atlantic Coast (3-2), 6:30 p.m.

Stanton (0-5) at Wolfson (2-3), 6:30 p.m.

Taylor (3-2) at Interlachen (0-5)

University Christian (3-2) at NFEI (1-5)

West Nassau (1-5) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (3-2)

White (4-2) at Fletcher (4-2), 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (2-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (4-2)

OFF: Beachside, Creekside, Matanzas, Orange Park, Parker, Ribault, Young Kids in Motion.

Georgia schedule, Week 8

Friday, Oct. 6