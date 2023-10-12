High school football ‘23: Top four games, full schedule for Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 8 of the high school football season. We’ve got a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. Looking for our Week 8 predictions? You can find those here.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Four games to watch

(7) Creekside (3-3) at (3) Bartram Trail (3-3)

An always classic showdown between the St. Johns County rivals who are separated by just 6 miles. This game is enhanced by the District 3-4S battle. The Knights already have a district loss to Buchholz, the presumptive district favorite. Another loss here ends their district title hopes. For the Bears, they’re the reigning district champs. The three losses may seem overpowering but consider the competition. Bartram’s defeats are to teams who are a combined 17-0 (IMG, Mainland and St. Augustine). They have a brutal closing stretch, with Buchholz, Oakleaf and Mandarin following this week. RB Laython Biddle (987 rushing yards, 13 TDs) should eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark early in this one. Even with an excellent QB in Riley Trujillo (718 passing yards, 6 TDs), the Bears are rooted in the ground game. So, too, are the Knights. RB Harrison Garrido (536 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and QB Sean Ashenfelder (333 rushing yards, 6 TDs; 697 passing yards, 6 TDs) ignite the Creekside attack. The wildcard is the Knights defense, which has allowed 42 points in wins over Mandarin and Oakleaf in its last two games. The Bears have owned this series, going 15-1 against its neighbor.

Year Result 2022 playoffs Bartram Trail 42, Creekside 15 2022 Bartram Trail 59, Creekside 27 2021 Bartram Trail 16, Creekside 13 2020 Bartram Trail 50, Creekside 40 2019 Bartram Trail 28, Creekside 14 2018 Bartram Trail 34, Creekside 21 2017 Bartram Trail 49, Creekside 0 2016 Bartram Trail 63, Creekside 7 2015 Bartram Trail 31, Creekside 0 2014 Creekside 37, Bartram Trail 24 2013 Bartram Trail 47, Creekside 12 2012 Bartram Trail 44, Creekside 24 2011 Bartram Trail 38, Creekside 17 2010 Bartram Trail 24, Creekside 10 2009 Bartram Trail 42, Creekside 18 2008 Bartram Trail 47, Creekside 0

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at (4) Ponte Vedra (5-1)

A win here would almost guarantee a District 4-4S title for the red-hot Sharks. They’re coming off a running clock beatdown of Bishop Kenny and haven’t lost since a 20-17 game in Week 1 against Bartram Trail. Everything is working for Ponte Vedra. The ground attack, headlined by RB Brian Case (649 rushing yards, 9 TDs) and QB Ben Burk (385 rushing yards, TD) is having its way weekly. Burk has also passed for 993 yards and 13 TDs. TE Landon Okla has a team-best five receiving TDs. WRs Cole Madson (269 receiving yards, 3 TDs) and Ryan Smith (244 receiving yards, 3 TDs) are moving it, too. The Toros didn’t expect to be in a district game against the Sharks. They were moved from 2S to 4S before the season. QB Ryan Killmer (888 passing yards, 12 TDs), RB Vincent Galella (657 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and WR Julio Santiago (528 receiving yards, 7 TDs) are all underclassmen and performing extremely well. Their season hinges on this next month. They’ve got district games left against Flagler Palm Coast and Nease, and could make its way into the postseason with a strong finish.

Trinity Christian (4-3) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m., Football Friday Game of the Week

Always a huge rivalry game, this is a far different clash than in years past. UC has a District 1-1M loss to Providence on its resume and would bow out of the district title race with a loss here. RB Alan Woods III (988 rushing yards, 13 TDs) is UC’s biggest threat. He’s capable of taking over the ground game. LB Luke Thomas (54 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 INT, 2 sacks) and S/LB Dah’kari Gilley (10 sacks) power a stout defense. WR Jenoa Alford’s injury absence has really sapped the big plays from a Christians passing game that thrived last year. Trinity won this game in the regular season last year, but lost in the rematch in the regional final. RB Darnell Rogers (675 rushing yards, 4 TDs), WR Miles Burris (359 receiving yards, 8 TDs) and QB Colin Hurley (1,123 passing yards, 14 TDs) are the big names here. Trinity has had its struggles on that side of the ball this season, but has an enormous amount of talent to try and get things right. RB/LB Cam Anderson (62 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 rushing TDs on 13 carries) is an excellent two-way player. Both teams are still positioned well at this point for a playoff berth. It will likely take a chain reaction of losses and a perfect finish by Orlando’s First Academy to move Providence, Trinity or UC out of the postseason. But stranger things have happened and no doubt UC and Trinity don’t want to leave things to the computers.

Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)

Essentially the District 5-2S title game. The Hornets have won four straight, including a 12-7 slugfest over Baldwin last week that atoned for a 20-17 loss last year. The revenge tour continues against the Wildcats, who beat them 31-30 in the regular season and 16-6 in the playoffs last year. QB Nikao Smith (1,117 passing yards, 11 TDs), RB Teonte Artis-Croxton (340 rushing yards, 5 TDs) and WR DJ Mason (427 receiving yards, 3 TDs) are the offensive headliners for the Hornets. Baker County has gone 3-1 since an 0-2 start. Baker County is built for ball control and defense. It is averaging just 16 points per game. RBs Benny Lewis (398 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and Ke’nais Williams (377 rushing yards, 4 TDs) lead the offense. LB Seth Chestnut (81 tackles) headlines the defense.

Next four

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3): The Broncos erased a massive deficit last week and stormed back to stun Clay. They’ve been much better in the season’s second half under coach Ryan Wolfe. This is a step up in competition. An upset here would put Middleburg atop the District 3-3S race. For Columbia, can it follow its upset of Bolles with a big district win?

Englewood (4-2) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: An excellent first season in charge for Rams coach Kevin Johnson. A win here would be massive. The Senators stormed back last week to stun White. They’re riding a five-game winning streak and have QB Marcelis Tate back from an ankle injury.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3): The Panthers are still in the playoff (and District 4-4S) conversation. They’ve got the area’s most productive wideout in Maddox Spencer (969 receiving yards, 11 TDs).

Fleming Island (2-4) at (5) Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.: The Golden Eagles are mired in a four-game losing streak and likely positioned for just a spoiler role at this point. The Mustangs are on the other side of the spectrum, prepping for the playoffs.

Florida schedule, Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 12

Young Kids in Motion (1-4) vs. Christ’s Church (5-1)

Friday, Oct. 13

Beachside (5-1) at Paxon (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Bell (1-5) at Interlachen (1-5)

Bishop Kenny (4-2) at Episcopal (3-3)

Bishop Snyder (3-3) at Eagle’s View (3-3)

(10) Bolles (3-4) at Wolfson (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

(2) Bradford (6-0) at True North Classical (5-0)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-6) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-5)

Clay (4-2) at Menendez (2-5)

Columbia (2-4) at Middleburg (3-3)

(7) Creekside (3-3) at (3) Bartram Trail (3-3)

Crescent City (3-3) at Port Orange Atlantic (2-4)

Dixie County (5-1) at Fort White (5-1), 7:30 p.m.

Duval Charter (0-6) at Orlando First Academy (4-2)

Englewood (4-2) at Fletcher (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Fernandina Beach (3-3) at West Nassau (2-5)

First Coast (2-4) at Parker (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-4) at Nease (4-3)

Fleming Island (2-4) at (5) Mandarin (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville (1-6) at Matanzas (4-2)

Gainesville Buchholz (6-0) at Oakleaf (2-3)

Hamilton County (3-2) at Hilliard (2-4)

Jackson (3-3) at (8) Riverside (5-2), 6:30 p.m.

Joshua Christian (1-3) at Hollis Christian (1-4)

Keystone Heights (3-3) at Palatka (5-1)

Master’s Academy (5-1) at Providence (6-1)

NFEI (1-6) at Impact Christian (5-1)

Ridgeview (1-5) at Orange Park (2-4)

Sandalwood (0-6) at Atlantic Coast (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

(9) Suwannee (6-0) at Madison County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-1)

Trinity Christian (4-3) at University Christian (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-2) at Hawthorne (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

West Oaks Academy (2-4) at St. Joseph (2-4)

Westside (0-7) at Baldwin (3-3), 6:30 p.m.

Yulee (5-1) at Baker County (3-3)

Saturday, Oct. 14

Raines (4-1) vs. Ribault (3-3), at First Coast, 2 p.m.

OFF: Harvest Community, St. Augustine, White, Zarephath Academy

Week 9 schedule, Georgia

Friday, Oct. 13