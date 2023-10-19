High school football ‘23: Four games to watch, full schedule for Week 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 8 of the high school football season. We’ve got a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. Looking for our Week 9 predictions? You can find those here.

All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.

Four to watch

(3) Bartram Trail (4-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0), Thursday

As expected, the District 3-4S title will be decided here. Bartram’s three losses may seem jarring but consider the competition. The Bears have lost to IMG Academy, Mainland and St. Augustine, teams who are a combined 19-0. They have played one of the most difficult schedules in the state. And they still have Oakleaf and Mandarin left after this. The Bears will make the state playoffs, but they’d prefer to do it as a district champ. It’s unlikely that they’ll catch Buchholz in the Region 1-4S standings, but a victory here would place the Bears with a real shot of landing a No. 2 or 3 seed come playoff time. RB Laython Biddle (1,037 rushing yards, 13 TDs) has been a constant for Bartram during a transition season under new coach Cory Johns and injuries to QB Riley Trujillo. The Buchholz defense is stout, and Biddle will be tasked with finding some room to run.

Bartram Trail-Buchholz series

Year Result 2022 playoffs Gainesville Buchholz 21, Bartram Trail 20 2022 Bartram Trail 21, Gainesville Buchholz 6 2021 Gainesville Buchholz 28, Bartram Trail 13 2018 Bartram Trail 38, Gainesville Buchholz 35 2017 Bartram Trail 53, Gainesville Buchholz 21 2016 playoffs Bartram Trail 27, Gainesville Buchholz 0 2016 Gainesville Buchholz 17, Bartram Trail 10 2015 playoffs Bartram Trail 35, Gainesville Buchholz 21 2015 Gainesville Buchholz 35, Bartram Trail 28 2014 Bartram Trail 32, Gainesville Buchholz 7 2013 Gainesville Buchholz 24, Bartram Trail 21, 3 OT 2006 playoffs Bartram Trail 24, Gainesville Buchholz 13 2004 Gainesville Buchholz 55, Bartram Trail 34

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4)

The Crusaders bounced back from a blowout loss to Ponte Vedra with a comfortable win over Episcopal. They’re positioned for a district title tilt against Bolles next week. Middleburg shook off a tough start and has won three of its last four. The Broncos are in a congested Region 1-3S race for a playoff spot but they are very much in the thick of things. A 3-0 finish (and maybe even 2-1) would be enough for a postseason berth. But to hang with Kenny the Broncos will need to generate some offense, which hasn’t been easy this season. They’ve score 71 of their 105 points this year against Ridgeview and Clay. Kenny, led by QB James Resar, is averaging 35 a game.

Clay (4-3) at Matanzas (5-2)

These teams are both in the playoff conversation. The Blue Devils have dropped back-to-back games, including an implosion against Middleburg and then a 20-13 loss to Menendez. There are no gimmes left on the schedule for Clay with St. Augustine and Oakleaf coming up after this. A win over Matanzas is a necessity in order to reach the postseason. RB Iyen Addison (554 rushing yards, 7 TDs), WR Payton Dykas (466 receiving yards, 5 TDs) and QB Merrick Rapoza (405 rushing yards, 4 TDs, 713 passing yards, 4 TDs) lead the Blue Devils. For Matanzas, RB Dakwon Evans (483 rushing yards, 5 TDs) leads the way. Evans is on a streak of five games with 133 yards or more rushing.

Fleming Island (2-5) at (10) Creekside (3-4), Football Friday Game of the Week

A season that started with big expectations for the Golden Eagles has spiraled with a five-game losing streak. The playoffs aren’t possible so it’s the spoiler role from here on out. Fleming hasn’t finished a season with more than five losses since all the way back in 2005, so there’s the pride factor at stake for players like QB Cibastian Broughton and WR Trace Burney. The Knights are very much alive for a playoff spot, thanks to a tough schedule. They’ve put up points in bunches, with RB Harrison Garrido and QB Sean Ashenfelder leading the way. The Knights are averaging 32.9 points per game.

Next four

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at (6) Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.: The Stingrays are on the outside looking in on the Region 1-4M playoff field, but they’re close. An upset here would be massive. The Vikings are storming to an eight-win regular season and a likely No. 1 seed in Region 1-2M.

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.: These teams are both on the playoff bubble in Region 1-2M. The Trojans missed a big chance at a district title with a blowout loss in the Northwest Classic. The Commanders can’t afford late season slip.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2): The Lions have dropped two in a row as the competition has toughened up. This is a shot to secure an above-.500 season. The Wolfpack could finish with a six-win regular season, although they’d need to be perfect against long odds to get there.

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4): The Hornets are still sitting well to make the state playoffs, but it won’t be as a district champ. The Eagles are going to need some help and a strong finish to get there, but this is a major opportunity to gain ground in Region 1-2M.

Florida schedule, Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 19

(3) Bartram Trail (4-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (7-0)

Friday, Oct. 20

Atlantic Coast (4-3) at (6) Raines (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin (4-3) at West Nassau (3-5)

Beachside (6-1) at Crescent City (3-4)

Bishop Kenny (5-2) at Middleburg (3-4)

Branford (4-2) at Hollis Christian (1-5)

Cedar Creek Christian (0-7) at Leesburg First Academy (2-5)

Celebration (1-6) at Flagler Palm Coast (2-5)

Clay (4-3) at Matanzas (5-2)

Destin (6-1) at Hilliard (3-4)

Duval Charter (0-7) at Warner Christian (0-5)

Eagle’s View (3-4) at Christ’s Church (6-1)

Fernandina Beach (3-4) at Palatka (6-1)

Fleming Island (2-5) at (10) Creekside (3-4)

Gainesville Eastside (4-3) at St. Joseph (2-5)

Harvest Community (2-5) at Stanton (0-6), 6:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-4) at Baker County (4-3)

Joshua Christian (2-3) at Young Kids In Motion (1-5)

Lecanto (4-3) at (2) Bradford (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

Mount Dora Christian (2-5) at Interlachen (2-5)

Oakleaf (2-4) at Madison County (4-1)

Parker (0-7) at University Christian (4-3)

Paxon (3-4) at First Coast (3-4), 6:30 p.m.

(4) Ponte Vedra (6-1) at Orange Park (3-4)

Ribault (3-4) at White (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (1-6) at Fort White (6-1), 7:30 p.m.

(1) St. Augustine (6-0) at Gainesville (1-7)

Sandalwood (0-7) at (7) Riverside (6-2), 6:30 p.m.

Seven Rivers Christian (3-4) at Bishop Snyder (4-3)

Taylor (3-3) at Keystone Heights (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Union County (3-3) at Santa Fe (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (0-8) at Englewood (4-3), 6:30 p.m.

Wolfson (3-4) at Impact Christian (5-2)

Yulee (5-2) at Episcopal (3-4)

OFF: Bolles, Columbia, Fletcher, Mandarin, Menendez, Nease, NFEI, Providence, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian, Zarephath Academy.

Week 10 schedule, Georgia