High school football ‘23 playoff picks: Strong showing for Suburban teams in openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.
News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are Friday at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated.
Last week: 29-9 (.763). Season: 318-84 (.791).
Region 1-4S
- (5) Creekside (6-4) at (4) Ponte Vedra (7-3), 7 p.m.: Knights have been treating the last month of the season like the playoffs. Another close one here. N4J pick: Creekside 28, Ponte Vedra 27.
- (2) Niceville (8-2) at (7) Nease (7-3), 6 p.m.: The Panthers have an offense that gives them a shot in any game. N4J pick: Nease 34, Niceville 31.
- (3) Bartram Trail (6-4) at (6) Navarre (7-3), 8:30 p.m.: Bears’ brutal schedule has either prepared it for this part of the season or drained it. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 34, Navarre 30.
Region 1-4M
- (5) Mandarin (7-3) at (4) Winter Park (9-0), 7:30 p.m.: All records are not created equal. N4J pick: Mandarin 33, Winter Park 23.
Region 1-3S
- (8) Middleburg (5-5) at (1) St. Augustine (9-0), 7:30 p.m.: Yellow Jackets will play for a title this season. N4J pick: St. Augustine 41, Middleburg 7.
- (7) Matanzas (7-3) at (2) Lincoln (8-2), 7:30 p.m.: Great season but a tough trip for the Pirates. N4J pick: Lincoln 31, Matanzas 14.
- (6) Columbia (4-5) at (3) Choctaw (8-2), 8 p.m.: Tigers have been up and down this season. N4J pick: Choctaw 27, Columbia 21.
Region 1-3M
- (8) First Coast (6-4) at (1) Orlando Edgewater (10-0), 7 p.m.: Absolutely brutal assignment for the district champ Buccaneers. N4J pick: Edgewater 45, First Coast 7.
- (6) Fletcher (7-3) at (3) Tampa Bay Tech (8-2), 7:30 p.m.: Senators have been too hot and cold to pick them on the road here. N4J pick: Tampa Bay Tech 34, Fletcher 14.
Region 1-2S
- (5) Suwannee (6-3) (4) Pensacola Catholic (8-2), 8 p.m.: Bulldogs with the Panhandle upset. N4J pick: Suwannee 23, Pensacola Catholic 17.
Region 2-2S
- (8) Atlantic (5-5) at (1) Bradford (10-0), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes have the talent to win a title. N4J pick: Bradford 42, Atlantic 0.
- (5) Palatka (7-3) at (4) Gainesville Eastside (7-3), 7 p.m.: Panthers avoid a repeat finish of 2022. N4J pick: Palatka 28, Eastside 20.
- (7) Keystone Heights (6-4) at (2) Yulee (8-2), 7:30 p.m.: Hornets in the midst of a great season. N4J pick: Yulee 29, Keystone Heights 13.
- (6) Baldwin (5-5) at (3) Baker County (6-3), 7 p.m.: Wildcats have figured things out the second half of the season. N4J pick: Baker County 22, Baldwin 13.
Region 1-2M
- (8) Jackson (3-7) at (1) Raines (9-1), 6:30 p.m.: Vikings just have too much on both sides of the ball. N4J pick: Raines 41, Jackson 12.
- (5) Bishop Kenny (6-4) at (4) Bolles (5-5), 7:30 p.m.: Crusaders have been too inconsistent to win this one. N4J pick: Bolles 48, Kenny 20.
- (7) Episcopal (5-5) at (2) Riverside (8-2), 6:30 p.m.: Generals have state semifinal-type of talent. N4J pick: Riverside 34, Episcopal 14.
- (6) White (6-4) at (3) Bishop Moore (7-3), 7:30 p.m.: Tough trip for the Commanders. N4J pick: Bishop Moore 31, White 21.
Region 3-1R
- (6) Hilliard (3-7) at (3) Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: Tigers want another crack at Madison County. N4J pick: Union County 35, Hilliard 13.