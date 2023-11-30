News4JAX girls soccer Super 6: Ponte Vedra starts the 2023 season in the top spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season — except during Christmas week. Records are through Nov. 29 games.

News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings

Rank, school, record, classification

1. Ponte Vedra (5-0-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Beachside, Bishop Kenny, Gulf Breeze, Bishop Moore.

Glance: Coach Dave Silverberg’s Sharks team is a perennial contender for a state title. Silverberg won four state championships and Nease and has three more at Ponte Vedra. Ponte Vedra has allowed three goals this season, two in a draw with St. Johns Country Day, and the other against Bishop Moore. The Sharks were upset by Fleming Island in the regional round last season, but they’ve got championship talent. All-News4JAX selection Jenny Dearie, and honorable mention picks Audrey Johnson (keeper), and defenders Hadley Conway and Alia Soares headline the Sharks.

2. Bartram Trail (5-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Daytona Beach Seabreeze, Navarre, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The defending 7A state champs saw their 27-match unbeaten streak end with a 2-1 loss to a powerful Gulf Breeze, then bounced back with a 2-0 win over a solid Tocoi Creek and then a scoreless draw against rival Creekside on Wednesday night. Bartram graduated a boatload of talent, including two-time All-News4JAX player of the year Grace Ivey and first-team selections Olivia Bori and Anna Bachman. MF Carolyn Johnson was also a first-team pick last season after a 10-goal campaign. Johnson, along with Macey Millard, Brooke Gosse and Leilany Fresse all have four goals to lead a balanced Bartram attack.

3. St. Johns Country Day (2-1-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, P.K. Yonge.

Glance: The Spartans are soccer royalty, with iconic coach Mike Pickett back leading the state’s most successful program. St. Johns has 14 state titles and had won 11 straight before coming up short to Lakeland Christian last season. Picket entered this season with 522 career wins. All-News4JAX selection Sydney Schmidt headlines the St. Johns attack. They’ve got ties against Gulf Breeze, Ponte Vedra and Tocoi Creek, with the loss coming to unbeaten Chiles.

4. Creekside (3-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Oakleaf, Stanton.

Glance: A state champ in 2022 and a regional finalist last season, the Knights have started out strong this year, with a scoreless draw against rival Bartram Trail on Wednesday night. Chloe Iliff and Jaclyn Bessman lead the Knights with four goals apiece. Avery Robinson is back, too. The UCLA signee is one of the state’s top players.

5. Beachside (3-1-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Navarre, Providence, Stanton.

Glance: The Barracudas had an excellent first season, going 9-5-2 and reaching the playoffs. They’re off to a strong start in Year 2, with ties against Tocoi Creek and Gulf Breeze. Bella Duenas (3 goals), Peyton Thomas and Caroline Sureda have two goals each for Beachside. The loss is to No. 1 Ponte Vedra.

6. Atlantic Coast (5-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Fletcher.

Glance: Solid start for the Stingrays, who have a scoreless draw against Sandalwood as the lone blemish. Atlantic Coast has a strong GK in Kentucky signee Gaby Rourke. The Stingrays have allowed just three goals thus far. They’ve got a tough slate of games ahead, starting with Stanton on Thursday night and St. Johns Country Day on Tuesday.

On the bubble

Bishop Kenny (6-1, Class 4A); Episcopal (3-3, Class 3A); Flagler Palm Coast (5-1-1, Class 7A); Fletcher (3-4-1, Class 6A); Mandarin (3-2, Class 7A); Nease (5-0-1, Class 7A); Providence (3-1, Class 3A); Sandalwood (1-1-3, Class 7A); Stanton (2-2, Class 4A); Tocoi Creek (2-2-3, Class 7A).