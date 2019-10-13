Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | LSU 42 Florida 28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida suffers their first loss of the season in Baton Rouge to LSU 42-28. While all the attention was on the LSU passing game, it was the LSU run game also showing up making the difference for the Tigers' win.

David Waters is joined by Will Sammon (The Athletic) to review the Gators' valiant effort in Death Valley, the struggles on defense, and an offense that kept Florida in the game.

