Nease has 4 girls with Division 1 basketball offers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This is the 34th year that Sherri Anthony has been the head girl’s basketball coach at Nease. She’s had some great teams, including a state championship in 1999. This season she’s been blessed with the most talent she’s had on a single team.

Seniors Camille Hobby, Kiya Turner, Peyton Carter and Tia Robinson will all be playing Division 1 basketball next season.

Having that much talent is one thing. Getting them all on the same page is another.

“Everybody where they came from, whether it was middle school or they transferred in, were the cream of the crop and prima donna,” said coach Anthony. “I couldn’t be more blessed with this team. They’re so good about sharing the ball and knowing what their role is. They’re great about getting somebody else to step up to that next level. Then they’re happy for them when they do it.”

Nease is the No. 1 team in the state. The playoffs are right around the corner and the Panthers are one of the favorites to win their second state title in school history.

“Our biggest hurdle will be focusing on just one game at a time and not jumping ahead,” said Robinson. “We need to focus on the obstacle that’s in front of us. It’s kind of like hurdling. You can’t worry about the hurdle at the end if you don’t get over the first one.”

Leadership starts at the top. That response is a credit to the job coach Anthony and her staff, including Bernie Blue and Nicole Bence, are doing with these young ladies.

