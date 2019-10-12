History, bragging rights at stake for Raines, Ribault on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fire up the grills and get ready to throw down that wager with a family member, it's just about go time for the area's most iconic football game.

The Northwest Classic, the 50th installment of the iconic Raines-Ribault football rivalry, kicks off on Saturday as the Vikings (3-2) visit the Trojans (2-3) at 2 p.m. The game will be televised live on WJXT Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.

The Classic is more than just a game that takes place one afternoon. It's a game that's built around week's worth of celebration, events, nostalgia and a whole lot of back-and-forth between fans of the two programs.

It's not uncommon for households in Northwest Jacksonville to have Vikings and Trojans in each, and those allegiances never fade. Not between siblings or cousins or even husbands and wives.

Either you're a Raines fan or a Ribault fan, with no in-between, and especially not this week.

This game was so big that it was played for a time, in the old Gator Bowl. Raines coach Deran Wiley said years ago that he thought the Classic was big enough to be played in that stadium, now TIAA Bank Field, again. But moving the venue from Ribault or Raines would lessen the neighborhood feel of the game, an atmosphere that gives the Classic its authenticity.

There's no way to emulate the barbeque and the tailgating and the atmosphere that a Northwest Classic delivers on gameday. And it will start early on Saturday and continue on well after the game ends.

Not only is this the golden anniversary of what is consistently voted as the area's best rivalry, it's got some elevated stakes in this year's event. For the first time since 2012, Raines and Ribault are in the same district (4-5A along with Paxon, Stanton and Yulee) and playing in the heart of the regular season.

From 2013-18, the Vikings and Trojans were the final regular season game on the First Coast, occupying the Saturday of Week 11.

It's also being televised live on WJXT and News4Jax.com, something that Raines coach Deran Wiley said amplifies this event much more than in the past.

"It's only fitting, an opportunity … to give the kids exposure, both schools, in a positive light and just have a great high noon Saturday," he said.

It's been a festive week. From alumni basketball games and high intensity pep rallies to cheerleading battles and alumni galas, Raines-Ribault brings the community together like no other athletic event in town.

And it's just about here.

NORTHWEST CLASSIC HISTORY

Raines leads the all-time series 35-14

2018: Raines 14, Ribault 6

2017: Raines 41, Ribault 6

2016: Ribault 28, Raines 12

2015: Ribault 19, Raines 14

2014: Raines 19, Ribault 7

2013: Raines 40, Ribault 25

2012: Raines 42, Ribault 20

2011: Raines 39, Ribault 7

2010: Ribault 32, Raines 19

2009: Ribault 27, Raines 21

2008: Raines 22, Ribault 21 (OT)

2007: Raines 27, Ribault 7

2006: Raines 39, Ribault 0

2005: Raines 36, Ribault 6

2004: Raines 33, Ribault 6

2003: Raines 57, Ribault 0

2002: Raines 33, Ribault 12

2001: Raines 24, Ribault 18

2000: Ribault 26, Raines 20

1999: Ribault 22, Raines 15

1998: Raines 60, Ribault 12

1997: Raines 38, Ribault 0

1996: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1995: Raines 31, Ribault 19

1994: Ribault 8, Raines 7

1993: Ribault 18, Raines 2

1992: Ribault 14, Raines 6

1991: Raines 25, Ribault 7

1990: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1989: Raines 24, Ribault 0

1988: Raines 35, Ribault 18

1987: Raines 15, Ribault 6

1986: Ribault 32, Raines 0

1985: Ribault 27, Raines 22

1984: Raines 17, Ribault 14

1983: Raines 35, Ribault 0

1982: Raines 37, Ribault 13

1981: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1980: Raines 7, Ribault 0

1979: Raines 14, Ribault 0

1978: Raines 23, Ribault 7

1977: Ribault 16, Raines 7

1976: Ribault 12, Raines 6

1975: Raines 14, Ribault 6

1974: Raines 27, Ribault 7

1973: Raines 21, Ribault 0

1972: Raines 35, Ribault 17

1971: Raines 28, Ribault 6

1970: Raines 35, Ribault 7



