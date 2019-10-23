Jaguars congratulate A.J. Bouye on birth of his daughter

A.J. Bouye #21 of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars congratulated cornerback A.J. Bouye on the birth of his daughter, Rhyan.

Bouye missed practice Wednesday as he welcomed his newborn, but he is expected to be back for practice Thursday ahead of Jacksonville's home game Sunday against the New York Jets.

"Congratulations to A.J. Bouye. They had a baby girl, Rhyan Elizabeth," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told the media Wednesday. "He'll be flying in tonight, getting back for practice tomorrow."

Marrone also congratulated kicker Josh Lambo on being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season.

The birth of Bouye's daughter comes after the Jaguars' defense helped lead the team to a 27-17 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm speeding to Atlanta right now," Bouye told the media after the game. "I'm about to be a father of two, and I'm excited."

Bouye also has a daughter named Zoe.

It's not the first time a Jaguars player has celebrated the birth of a child this season. Marrone also offered his congratulations last month to Jalen Ramsey on the birth of Ramsey's second daughter before the Jaguars traded the cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams for three draft picks last week.

