Jaguars season ticket sales spike after team names new quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The start of football season is still several months away, but Jaguars fans are already getting their season tickets locked in.

News4Jax has learned sales have spiked after the team announced its new quarterback, Nick Foles.

After an incredible ride for the Jaguars in 2017, last year's football season wasn't exactly what Jacksonville fans had expected. Now they're feeling hopeful knowing, the Super Bowl LII MVP will be stepping onto the field for the 2019 season.

"Go Nick Foles!" Jags fan Joshua Bryant said. "I am very excited because, you know, we had five seasons of nothing without quarterbacks and now we're just going to go back into it (and), hopefully, get some progress this year."

The Jaguars are in the middle of the season ticket renewal campaign and sales are picking up one week after announcing the addition of Foles.

"It has been a significant impact," said Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior vice president of sales and service and chief content officer. "We are seeing the second-best results that we have seen outside of the 2017 AFC championship playoff run."

Foles made some calls of his own last week, making sure his new team will have home-field advantage.

"Nick called two people right there from my office, actually was able to connect with both of them. They both are renewing their seats," Johnson said.

Season ticket holder Nicholas Walker said gaining Foles makes him more excited for what's to come.

"Anytime you add a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a franchise that, frankly, has never had a Super Bowl winning quarterback, you were going to get excited about that," he said. "It’s a taste of the unknown. So I am thrilled to have him."

Former season ticket holders have until March 29 to renew and lock in their seats for this season.

New fans can reserve their spot in line to pick seats, but won’t be able to choose their location until mid-April.

