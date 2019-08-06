You can help sick children while stocking up on hurricane supplies

$5 donation gets you a free Ace blue bucket which saves you 20% off anything you can fit inside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – You can save money preparing for the hurricane season and help save children’s lives when you buy a blue bucket at ACE Hardware this weekend.

Get 20% off almost everything that fits in your bucket with a $5 donation Aug. 3-5

A $5 donation to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® gets you a limited-edition 5-gallon bucket plus 20% off almost everything that fits in it.

The best part is, 100% of the location donations stays local to support UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's Hospital.

Over 10 million kids are admitted to children’s hospitals every year and the Children’s Miracle Network has brought awareness and raised funds for local kids in hospitals since 1981.