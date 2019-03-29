WJXT-TV4 wins March ratings for mornings, early and late news

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Local Station is once again Jacksonville's No. 1 source for local news as News4JAX swept all morning and late news ratings with Jacksonville viewers for the month of March.

The Morning Show leads the way with News4JAX at 4:30 a.m. No. 1, easily doubling the nearest competitor’s household ratings. News4JAX at 5 a.m. is No. 1 in the time period with a 4.4 household rating, beating the competition combined. At 5:30 a.m. News4JAX won with a 5.2. News4JAX at 6 a.m. is No. 1 with households in the 6-7 a.m. time period garnering a 6.3 and an impressive 21 share. The Morning Show (7-9 a.m.), anchored by Jennifer Waugh, Bruce Hamilton and Richard Nunn, is No. 1 in the time period with a 6.4 household rating and an 19 share beating out all other newscasts including the national broadcasts of NBC’s Today Show on WTLV, CBS This Morning on WJAX and ABC’s Good Morning America on WJXX. At 9 a.m., The Morning Show 2 beats the Today Show's third hour with a 4.9 household rating.

In evening news, News4JAX at 5 p.m. is the most watched in the time period with a 5.4 household rating. News4JAX increases that to a 5.8 household raiting and again wins the time period. News4JAX at 6 p.m. anchored by Tom Wills, Mary Baer and John Gaughan is No. 1 with a 7.12 household rating and a 14 share.

The story continues in late news, with wins in The Ten O’Clock News at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. WJXT is No. 1 at 10 p.m. with a 5.6 household rating and again at 10:30 p.m. with a 4.4 household rating. News4JAX was No. 1 at 11 p.m. with a 4.2 household rating.

"March was another terrific month with local events on our station that demonstrated our commitment to Jacksonville as the only true local TV station," said Bob Ellis, vice president and general manager of WJXT and CW17. "In addition to our local news, our coverage of the only debate with all qualified mayoral candidates, election night itself and our exclusive coverage of the Gate River Run were again indicators that there's no other station like Channel 4 in town."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.