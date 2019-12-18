Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has 24 apps parents should monitor

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is reminding parents to monitor their child’s online activity after a concerned parent reported finding messages between a man and an 11-year-old girl.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the messages appeared to reference a plan for the man to travel to Florida from North Carolina, pick the girl up, and transport her back to North Carolina to live with him. The man was contacted and detectives determined there was no immediate risk to the child. It’s unclear if the man will face criminal charges.

Deputies said the conversation between the two began in an online gaming phone application call “Wildcraft.”

“Parents, this highlights the importance of monitoring your children’s online and cell phone communication on a routine and daily basis,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “Technology is continually evolving and predators are adept at using the evolving technology to target and manipulate children."

Here are 24 apps the Sheriff’s Office said all parents should know about: