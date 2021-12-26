At least 1 dead after crash on Southside Boulevard

Photo shows at least two lanes blocked after deadly crash on Southside Boulevard near Corporate Square Place.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Southside Boulevard near Corporate Square Place.

The crash happened on the southbound side of Southside Boulevard around 4:40 Sunday afternoon.

It’s not clear how many vehicles are involved or if there are other injuries but FHP confirmed at least one person has died.

Expect delays in the area. Troopers said drivers can not use the Southside Connector right now. The right lane of Southside Boulevard is also closed. Drivers can consider Forest Boulevard or 295 as an alternate route.

News4JAX expects to learn more when FHP releases the crash report later tonight.

The day after Christmas is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, according to AAA. FHP is urging drivers to travel safely and be alert while on the roads.

Sunday morning six people were taken to local hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Interstate 95 near Airport Road. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

Severe back-ups were triggered in near Ormond Beach when a deadly crash momentarily shutdown lanes of Interstate 95 in Voulsia County.