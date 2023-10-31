Stay alert while trick-or-treating: Halloween is one of deadliest days for pedestrians

Halloween is historically one of the deadliest nights for pedestrians, according to state data.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

On Halloween last year, 2,590 crashes on Florida roadways resulted in 137 serious bodily injuries and 21 deaths, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Almost a 25% increase in crashes with fatalities from the previous year.

“There is an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, especially involving children,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “We encourage drivers to slow down, constantly scan the road for pedestrians, avoid distractions, and never drive impaired.”

Most of these crashes last year occurred at or around 7 p.m. when many families with children were out celebrating.

As National Pedestrian Safety Month comes to a close, FLHSMV strongly encourages parents, caregivers, and motorists to take additional precautions in safeguarding children while trick-or-treating.

Follow these tips from the FLHSMV and AAA to avoid a scare, or worse, this Halloween:

Drivers:

Pay attention and reduce distractions; remember, distracted driving is anything that takes your hands off the wheel, your eyes off the road, or your mind off driving.

Wear your seat belt and drive slowly through neighborhoods. Driving 5 mph slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who may dart out into traffic between parked cars or shrubbery.

Slow down, stay alert, and use caution. Costumes may impair a child’s ability to see and hear approaching cars, preventing them from quickly moving out of the roadway.

Watch for children walking in the street, especially with no sidewalks. On Halloween, there will likely be more pedestrians on the roads and in places where they are not expected. Slower speeds save lives.

Enter and exit driveways slowly, and always check behind your vehicle before backing up.

Drive sober. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 7,388 pedestrians were killed in 2021 a 13% increase from 2020, and more than 60,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide.

Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:

Be safe, be seen! Carry a flashlight, wear bright clothing, and put reflective tape on costumes and goody bags.

Use sidewalks or crosswalks whenever possible. If sidewalks are unavailable, walk facing traffic as close to the curb as possible.

Remind children to never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t wear headphones or text while walking.

Children should not trick-or-treat unsupervised. Walk with your trick-or-treaters and hold the hands of young children. Review pedestrian safety with teens if they trick-or-treat without supervision.

Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.

Party Hosts

Serve plenty of food and provide non-alcoholic beverage options.

Collect car keys from guests who are drinking.

Prepare to call taxis and rideshares. If possible, provide sleeping accommodations, or if you are sober, drive your guest home.

For more Halloween safety tips, visit Halloween Safety - Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).