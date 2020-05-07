Panhandle wildfire due to get beneficial rain this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 5 mile swamp fire blazing in the panhandle of Florida, roughly near Pensacola will see some beneficial rain this weekend, unfortunately the windy conditions will continue.

This weekend looks like the wettest weekend of 2020 so far for the state of Florida. A cold front will linger north of the state and a low develops out in the Gulf. This set up brings waves of passing downpours across the state- most frequently in South Florida which could see 3-5 inches of rain by Monday.

Locally, we will see around a half inch or rain, with the best chance to see the showers South of I-10. You can read a detailed breakdown of the weekend forecast by clicking here...

The area where the wildfire is in the panhandle will see similar rainfall totals as our area, picking up between half an inch of rain and an inch of beneficial rain. It most likely will not be enough to quench the fire, but it will help firefighters achieve higher levels of containment.

Click here to read about local firefighters helping battle the blaze in the panhandle.

Here is a tweet about their work on Thursday