Tropical Depression 13 forms, likely to be named Laura

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Floridians need to be very watchful as Tropical Depression 13 it may impact the state of Florida in just five days. Plus, there are growing indications that this system will become a hurricane and possibly a major hurricane over the next five days.

From the National Hurricane Center:

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday evening: The low pressure system that NHC has been monitoring over the central tropical Atlantic has now developed a well-defined center of circulation and maintained enough organized deep convection to be classified as a tropical depression, the thirteenth cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The depression already has some banding features on its north and west sides as evident in geostationary satellite and microwave images. The initial intensity is set at 30 kt based on ASCAT data from around 0100 UTC and a T2.0/30 kt Dvorak classifications from TAFB

Translation:

The system that was once labeled 98L is now a tropical depression and is the 13th tropical depression for this season, a record for the earliest 13th Tropical Depression of any season (169 years). This system will likely grow slowly the next 2 days and then possibly interact with Puerto Rico and possibly Hispaniola, if it does, like Isaias, the National Hurricane Center believes it would weaken and possibly remain weak.

I would not bet on that, this will be a totally different beast.

Here’s the National Hurricane Center’s first guess on the track and intensity (usually their worst forecast).

TD #13 has formed