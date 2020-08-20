Tropical Depression 14 forms, to head into the Gulf

New Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning in the central Caribbean Sea and is forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve across Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. It potentially could head for Texas as a tropical storm by next week, though the track and force that far out remained highly uncertain.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, it was centered about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was headed west at 21 mph.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter mission is scheduled for Thursday afternoon and to give forecasters a better idea of both the depression’s center location and its maximum winds.

A deep-layer trough over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become the main driver in the coming days, causing the cyclone to slow down and turn toward the west-northwest and northwest in the next 24-36 hours. A general northwestward motion should then continue until the end of the five-day forecast period.

Once the depression slows down during the next 24-36 hours, environmental conditions appear ideal for strengthening. The strength of shear is expected to be less than 10 knots for at least the next two days, while the system will be moving over the deep, warm waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area through Friday. The National Hurricane Center forecast forecasts this depression will become a tropical storm -- likely to be named Marco -- later on Thursday.

The depression is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain across Jamaica and northern Nicaragua, and 2 to 4 inches over portions of Honduras through Saturday.

