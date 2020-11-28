Morning showers fade through the afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

We’re waking up to some wet weather across southeast Georgia as an area of widespread heavy rainfall sink east southeast through the morning. these showers will move through late morning and fade after lunch.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a round or two of showers. Expect temperatures to only top out in the low 70s. We’ll dry out by this evening just in time for the Christmas boat parade and fireworks show.

Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, with a 40% chance for showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid to low 70s. A cold front will start to sink south overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday we are waking up to a line of showers and possibly strong thunderstorms pushing through our area ahead of a cold front. We will dry out and clear out behind the cold front during the afternoon. The warmest temperatures of the day will be in the morning, with colder air making for dropping temperatures during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop quickly and dramatically Monday night as the cold front pushes through.

Tuesday will be COLD, waking up in the mid to upper 30s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s. Expect a sunny, breezy, and cold day only topping out in the low 50s.