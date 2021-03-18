Tornado Watch Issued for Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Tornado Watch has been issued for those across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Georgia until 6 p.m. This includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Union in Florida and Nassau counties along with Camden, Glynn, Charlton, Brantley, Ware, Clinch and Echols counties in Georgia.

The squall line over portions of western Georgia will continue to track east northeast through the late morning early afternoon. Our warm unstable atmosphere will allow these storms to intensify over the next few hours.

Those across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida have the potential to see strong to severe storms producing damaging winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

The timeframe for these storms runs from now through 7 p.m. It’s why the Weather Authority has declared Thursday an Alert Day.

Ad

MORE ONLINE: Watches/warnings for your county | Track the storm on live radar

All Duval County Public Schools athletics practices and competitions for today are canceled due to area being under tornado watch, per district AD Tammie Talley. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) March 18, 2021

Ware County schools dismissed early for the day and Duval County has canceled afternoon practices and competition scheduled for Thursday.

The strong storm front has left splintered homes and broken trees across Alabama and Mississippi moved into Georgia and Florida on Thursday, rousing residents with early morning warnings as forecasters said the threat of dangerous weather approaches the Atlantic coast.

We have multiple ways to receive warnings. You can download the Weather Authority App to get warnings in your specific location, check for updates on News4Jax.com and watch Channel 4 for updates and the top of each hour.