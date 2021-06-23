Wednesday to see a slow start to the train of rain/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunrise is at 6:25 a.m. and the best viewing times will be just before and up to 10 minutes after sunrise.

Tuesday was the easy day in forecasting rains/storms, from here it gets a little more challenging as dry air moves in on Wednesday, especially in the morning.

Wednesday may start with a drier sunrise/morning, conditions will become very steamy and storms will be randomly popping up across the area starting just after the lunch hour. By 2-4 p.m. there will be numerous storms, some will be slow movers, dropping up to 1-2″ of rain. Temperatures will be quick to jump into the upper 80s, feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s, just as the afternoon and evening storms begin to build.

Thursday will once again see deep tropical moisture right out of the gate, which means, morning/noon/afternoon showers and storms will be a possibility.

Friday we again attempt a drier morning, with sunshine with more PM storms, this time though, they will be more inland. The possibility here will be for less rains in the Jacksonville area. Which would be nice for a Friday night.

Saturday is even more challenging, as tropical air surges onshore from the Atlantic, we could end up with morning downpours along the beaches. Some could be heavy. This is just a first glance at the rain possibilities for Saturday.

Keep your umbrella with you.