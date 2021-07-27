Grab the rain gear, storms return in full force

Happy Tuesday! Go ahead and grab that rain gear, showers and storms make a comeback this afternoon/evening.

The area of low pressure we’ve been tracking the past few days now resides along the southeast Georgia coast, increasing rain chances and keeping tropical moisture in the air. This will help aid our showers and storms later today.

As daytime heating picks up scattered showers will pop after lunch and last through dinner. While these storms progress heavy rainfall becomes a concern. Some locations could see 1-2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts.

As the sun sets the storms will fade leaving us mild overnight in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another damp day in the low 90s. Numerous showers and storms will set up across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Another 1-2 inches of rainfall will be possible.

High temperatures will sit in the low 90s.

Starting Thursday we’ll slowly start to dry out with highs in the mid 90s.

Heat returns Friday with mostly sunny skies but it won’t last long, isolated showers returns over the weekend.