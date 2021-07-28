Umbrella days will shift into stifling hot days

Jacksonville, Fla. – Flood warning for Western Camden County continues as intense storms finally come to an end there.

Meanwhile in Jacksonville, just a few flashes of lightning (storms in Georgia) as it’s a rather pleasant evening.

Yet, rains/storms are likely again on Wednesday as the moisture form the tropical low that rolled through the area Sunday night into Monday has left a ton of deep tropical moisture. This will again set off another major round of localized heavy downpours and storms later Wednesday. The early guess is that these storms will be later in the evening than what we have seen the past two mornings.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m., expect hazy sunny skies and a quick warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s before 2 p.m. Thereafter the storms return with a few backyards likely to see 2-3″ of rain. Wednesday storms will slide across Jacksonville from the northwest.

By Thursday, it will become notably drier and hotter.

Friday through Sunday will see afternoon highs well into the 90s, as some of the most stifling air of the summer settles across the area. Daytime highs will be around 95° with feel-like (heat indices) between 105-110°

Whew!

Yes, there will still be a handful of afternoon and evening storms. Biggest impact? Hot July afternoons can bring in later evening storms with lots and lots of lightning.