Above average start to the weekend, Chilly temperatures move in Sunday

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a calm morning with a few areas of patchy fog and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s close to the 90 degree mark, trending well above average. With that in mind it’s a great day to head to the beach and enjoy the sunshine!

A late afternoon/evening a cold front will sink south across SE GA first then NE FL bringing scattered showers (30%). There is a slight chance for a rumble of thunder within these storms.

We’ll dry out and clear out overnight behind the front with a northerly winds really cooling us off!

Morning lows Sunday morning will be chilly in the upper 50s low 60s along the coast, mid to low 50s inland and upper 40s across SE GA. Grab that jacket!

Sunday afternoon highs will climb into the mid to low 70s with sunny skies and winds breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday morning will be even colder in the 40s across SE GA and upper 40s low 50s across NE FL - BRRRR! Definitely feeling like fall.

Our highs will slowly climb back into the low 80s by midweek with sunny skies.