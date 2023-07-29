78º
Scattered showers or a weekend washout?

Hot weather returns Sunday, Monday

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Showers with areas of light rain through late tonight then we’ll have about a 12-hour dry stretch before scattered showers with storms develop across areas of SE GA the NE FL on Saturday.

Tonight:  Light rain and showers will come to an end around midnight to 1 a.m.  Cloudy skies areas of patchy fog overnight and early Saturday.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing across SE GA and NE FL mainly after noon, 40-70 percent.  Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches.  Afternoon highs in the low 90s.  Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Scattered showers with storms Sunday and the heat return through the start of the week.

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

