Scattered showers or a weekend washout?

Showers with areas of light rain through late tonight then we’ll have about a 12-hour dry stretch before scattered showers with storms develop across areas of SE GA the NE FL on Saturday.

Tonight: Light rain and showers will come to an end around midnight to 1 a.m. Cloudy skies areas of patchy fog overnight and early Saturday.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing across SE GA and NE FL mainly after noon, 40-70 percent. Morning lows in the low 70s inland, mid to upper 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead. Scattered showers with storms Sunday and the heat return through the start of the week.

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:25 pm