Waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Calm conditions and clear skies with patchy fog possible this morning.

Mostly sunny skies early then turning partly cloudy as the sea breeze picks up. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The Summer sizzle returns with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm