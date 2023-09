Partly cloudy with patchy fog early Saturday. Scattered showers with storms after 2 pm, north of I-10 with widely scattered showers and storms developing around 5-6 pm and lingering through 10 - 11 pm, 50-60 percent.

Morning lows in the 70s for NE FL, upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind SW becoming SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers with storms continue.

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm