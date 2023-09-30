75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Isolated Storm Chances this Weekend

Storm chances south but most of us staying dry.

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Tags: forecast, weather, georgia, florida
day

Happy Saturday! Lows this morning will be muggy, in the upper 60s and 70s region wide.

Highs will in the low to mid 80s area wide. Rain and storm chances are possible early across St. Johns, Clay and Putnam Counties then turning widespread in our southern counties into the afternoon near the coast and inland. Most of us staying dry.

Breezy conditions continue with a NE wind between 10-20 gusting up to 30 mph causing a high rip current risk across our local beaches.

SUNDAY: Overnight lows will be muggy around the mid-70s. Early morning isolated storms are possible in St. Johns County then conditions drying out for most locations with isolated (20%) storm chances across our southern counties. Highs in the low to mid 80s region wide.

Rest of the week: Minimal storm chances stay in the forecast with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunrise: 7:19 AM

Sunset 7:13 PM

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

email