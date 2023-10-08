58º
Crip Fall Day

Rain Chances by mid-week

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Happy Sunday!

Crisp this morning with lows in the mid-50s region wide.

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dry into the afternoon!

Winds will be coming from the north at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 near the coast throughout the morning and early afternoon before subsiding then turning mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Monday: Overnight night lows will dip below normal for this time of year in the mid 50s before temperatures rise into the upper 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Rest of the week: Rain chances increase by the mid-week with temperatures back in the 80s.

Sunrise: 7:24 AM

Sunset: 7:03 PM

About the Author:

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

