Crip Fall Day

Happy Sunday!

Crisp this morning with lows in the mid-50s region wide.

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and dry into the afternoon!

Winds will be coming from the north at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 near the coast throughout the morning and early afternoon before subsiding then turning mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Monday: Overnight night lows will dip below normal for this time of year in the mid 50s before temperatures rise into the upper 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Rest of the week: Rain chances increase by the mid-week with temperatures back in the 80s.

Sunrise: 7:24 AM

Sunset: 7:03 PM