Slightly warmer today under partly sunny skies

Cool, crisp morning for most of us in the mid to upper 50s with high clouds in the area. Afternoon highs will be a tad bit warmer, above average, in the low to mid 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies with high clouds in the area, with westerly breezy winds.

Monday: A shift in winds from the east, onshore, will make overnight lows a bit warmer tomorrow morning, and a shift in high pressure to the north will make for a breezy day by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be right around normal for this time of year, in the upper 70s. Rip current risk will increase as winds shift to onshore for the week.

Rest of the week: Most of the week temperatures will continue in and around normal for this time of year, upper 70s to possibly 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s as high pressure continues to the north of the region keeping our area dry.