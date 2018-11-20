Candlelight vigil at UNF to remember slain transgender women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday at the University of North Florida to remember the lives of transgender women lost to violence and hate.

In Jacksonville this year, three transgender women have been murdered and a fourth was assaulted and survived the attack.

In February, Celine Walker was shot and killed at a local hotel.

In June, Antash’a English was found shot between two abandoned homes.

Later that month 24-year-old Cathalina Christina James was fatally shot.

A local LGBTQ advocate believes all three deaths were hate crimes.

In the fourth case, a transgender woman was shot, but survived, and a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police said the two were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Following the attacks, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams appointed a board of officers to specifically work as liaisons between police and the LGBTQ community and address safety concerns.

According to a recent report released by the FBI, hate crimes in the United States increased 17 percent last year. That’s the third year in a row there’s been a spike.

People will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Osprey Plaza on the UNF campus for the annual ceremony and candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost to violence and hate in our community.

The event is free and includes an awareness outreach at 6:30 p.m. before the ceremony and candlelight vigil.

