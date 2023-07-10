RULES: Nominations open for Hometown Hero senior caregivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Senior caregivers are very special people.

They are patient and kind while helping our Senior Citizens in times of need. How cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

WE NEED A HERO: Meet the 2023 Hyundai Hometown Hero Educator | ‘They make me strong’: Mayport Elem. teacher named Hyundai Hometown Hero | 📹 WATCH: Hyundai Hometown Heroes

News4JAX Insiders can now nominate a senior caregiver they believe deserves a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who is an assisted living or memory care facility worker, a family member who is the primary caregiver or a home healthcare worker assisting primarily with seniors and live in the WJXT-Channel 4 coverage area are eligible.

Nominate a Senior Caregiver that you feel deserves to be a Hyundai Hometown Hero and win a 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV. (WJXT)

News4JAX Insiders can nominate their favorite from July 10 through July 23. Then all Insiders can vote for their favorite on the list from July 24 through August 6. The top four vote-getters will then go to a vote before a board made up of News4JAX employees and the winner of a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson will be announced on August 9.

It is very important you read the official contest rules before nominating and voting. Good luck to everyone.

WJXT 2023 HYUNDAI HOMETOWN HERO ‘SENIOR CAREGIVERS’ CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WJXT Hyundai Hometown Hero Vehicle Giveaway Contest (the “Contest”) is open to nominators (“Entrants”) and Senior Caregiver nominees (“Nominees”) 18 years or older, who live within the Jacksonville DMA as defined by Nielsen. Nominees must hold a valid state-issued driver’s license and be a Senior Caregiver defined as - Assisted Living,Memory Care or similar geriatric care facility workers, family members who are primary geriatric caregivers and Home Healthcare Workers assisting primarily with seniors (collectively, “Senior Caregivers”). Determinations regarding eligible Senior Caregivers shall be made in Sponsor’s sole discretion. All Entrants must be WJXT Insiders. Becoming a WJXT Insider is free. Visit www.news4jax.com/insider and follow the instructions to become a WJXT Insider. Employees and contractors of WJXT (“Sponsor”), Graham Media Group, Inc., Jacksonville Hyundai DAA (“Promotional Sponsor”), and each of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. Sponsor. The Contest is sponsored and administered by WJXT.

4. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:00 a.m. (EST) on Monday, July 10, 2023 and end at 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Period includes an entry period (“Entry Period”) for all nominations to be received between July 10, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. (EST) – July 23, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. (EST) and a voting period (“Voting Period”) taking place between July 24, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. (EST) – August 6, 203 at 11:00 p.m. (EST) to vote for the Nominees.

The Contest is by nomination only. To enter the Contest by submitting a Nominee, Entrant must complete an Official Entry Form, available at https://www.news4jax.com/insider/ , using the space provided, include a statement describing why the Nominee qualifies as the Senior Caregiver hometown hero who deserves to win the Prize (defined below). Entrants may nominate themselves. In addition, Entrants may nominate multiple Nominees provided that each entry is unique, nominates only one Nominee and adheres to these Official Rules. Entries become property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete and multiple entries (i.e., multiple entries by one Entrant for the same Nominee) are void. Sponsor is not responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, incomprehensible, illegible, or damaged entries. By entering the Contest, you confirm that you have permission of the Nominee to nominate the Nominee for the Contest.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled to not interfere with processing your entry. Sponsor will verify receipt of entries via a confirmation email.

5. Winners Selection. WJXT Insiders will vote for the Nominee who they believe deserves to be named a “Hyundai Hometown Hero” based on the Criteria defined below. Voting will take place during the Voting Period. Voters may change their vote for a different Nominee during the Voting Period. To vote, WJXT Insiders should visit www.news4jax.com/insider/ during the Voting Period and apply the following criteria to each Nominee: (1) Originality/creativity of statement (2) Inspirational power of Nominee’s story (3) Embodiment of “Hometown Hero” theme (the “Criteria”). Voters must vote for the Nominee they believe is the best based on their application of the Criteria. Only those eligible Entries received during the corresponding Entry Period will be voted on during the Voting Period. At the end of the Voting Period, the Nominees receiving the top four (4) highest vote totals during the Voting Period shall be deemed Finalists, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. On August 7, 2023 a panel of 3 judges consisting of Station personnel, will judge the Finalists by applying the Criteria as follows: Criteria #1: 0-25 points; Criteria #2: 0-35 points; Criteria #3: 0-45 points. The judges’ scores for each Finalist shall be tallied and the Finalist with the highest total scores shall be deemed the potential Grand Prize Winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. If there is a tie among Finalist potential winners, the panel will re-judge each of the tied entries using Criteria #3 to break the tie. If a tie remains following the initial tiebreaker, the tied entries will be re-judged by the panel using Criteria #1 and Criteria #2 to break the tie. Vote scores and tallies shall be the property of Sponsor and shall not be disclosed. Final voting calculation by the Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects. Proxy voting is not allowed. No one may purchase or otherwise provide incentives for Nominations or votes. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar Nomination methods or agents, vote exchange websites, vote “farming” or other methods to vote or unfairly increase votes, as determined by Station in its sole discretion, is prohibited and will void all Nominations/Votes submitted or orchestrated by that participant. Complimentary products or services offered in exchange for Nominations or votes is prohibited. No Nominee may pressure their employees or contractors, or their families, to cast a vote on their behalf in the Contest. Nominations/Votes submitted in response to threats, coercion, or intimidation are void if discovered by Station. A Nominee may not collude with any third party to violate these Official Rules or participate in or actively encourage such activity, whether directly or indirectly.

6. Prizes (1) . The Sponsor will award the Grand Prize Winner one (1) 2023 Hyundai Tucson SEL (valued at $32,800). Grand Prize includes payment for Vehicle Prize sales taxes, title assignment and license plate/vehicle registration, with a maximum payment amount of $2,200. The Grand Prize’s approximate retail value (“ARV”) is $35,000.

EXCEPT FOR ANY MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE VEHICLE PRIZE, PRIZES ARE AWARDED “AS-IS’' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE). SPONSOR AND PROMOTIONAL SPONSOR (INCLUDING EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS) EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY ARISING FROM USE OR REDEMPTION OF THE PRIZES, AS FURTHER SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY DAMAGES OR INJURIES SUSTAINED BY A GRAND PRIZE WINNERS, OR OTHER USERS OF THE PRIZES, FOR ANY REASON. Payment of all taxes (and other expenses not expressly included in the above prize description) are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize Winners. Grand Prize Winner agrees to complete Form W-9 and promptly return to Sponsor upon request. If required by law, an IRS 1099-MISC Form will be prepared in the Grand Prize Winner’s name and submitted to the IRS for the value of the winner’s prize. Sponsor will cause a copy of any submitted 1099-MISC Form to be sent to Grand Prize Winner’s address.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Sponsor will attempt to notify the Grand Prize Winner on or about August 7, 2023 using the contact information provided on the Entry Form . Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond, will result in disqualification and an alternate Grand Prize Winner may be selected. The alternate Grand Prize Winner will be the Finalist who received the second-highest tallied score in the Finalists’ judging or tie-breaker judging, if applicable. To claim the Prize, the Grand Prize Winner must acknowledge receipt and acceptance of official contest rules within forty-eight (48) hours of Sponsor’s issuance of prize notification. A Grand Prize Winner may forfeit his or her right to receive the Prize. The Prize is nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by the Grand Prize Winner. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prize and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. The Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any federal, state or local taxes on the Prize, title, registration and license fees and any other fees, costs or expenses relating to accepting and/or using the Prize. The Grand Prize Winner may be required to accurately complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability and publicity release, Form W-9, provide proof of legally valid driver’s license and proof of insurance (“Forms”) which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return Forms, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in the Grand Prize Winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the Prize, and the award of the Prize to a substitute Grand Prize Winner. Vehicle Prize shall be delivered to verified Grand Prize Winner within Florida at a time and location determined by Sponsor. Except where prohibited, entering a Nominee constitutes Entrant’s and Nominee’s, and acceptance of the Prize constitutes the Grand Prize Winner’s, consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world, in perpetuity, for any commercial or promotional purpose, and without limitation or further compensation. Coverage of the Grand Prize Winner may broadcast on WJXT, news4jax.com and Station social media platforms. Prize not won and/or claimed by eligible Grand Prize Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded. In no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are listed in these official rules.

8. Participation . By participating, Entrants (by entering), Nominees (by agreeing to nomination) and the Grand Prize Winner (by accepting the Prize) agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each, from and against any and all liability, loss, damage, claim (whether valid or invalid), cost or action, and associated costs or expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees), that may arise out of or in connection with the Contest. Entrants, Nominees and Grand Prize Winner agree to waive, release and discharge any and all claims for damages that they may have, or that may subsequently accrue, against Sponsor and Promotional Sponsor, and the parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, successors and assigns of each as a result of participation in the Contest. By participating, Entrants, Nominees and the Grand Prize Winner agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest in the event the Contest is not capable of running as planned. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award Prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or scores or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted by the Entrant and on behalf of the Nominee at time of entry will be considered the Entrant and Nominee, respectively. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

9. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each Entrant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the Entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each Entrant and Nominee further agree that if his/her entry/nomination is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

10. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.