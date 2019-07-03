Report cards now available for St. Johns County students

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Second semester report cards are now available for St. Johns County middle and high school students.

Students looking for their report cards can access them through the home access center, or HAC, provided their families have completed the returning student verification process.

Though report cards are already out for elementary students, middle and high school students had to wait until their grades became official.

The report cards weren't sent out right away because the school district had to wait for the state to release results of standardized tests and end-of-course exams to finalize student grades.

Under state law, EOC scores must count for nearly one-third of a student's overall grade in the course.

In April, News4Jax reported that St. Johns County's district final exams were canceled because of technical error. Each student was given the highest grade possible on any canceled final exams.

