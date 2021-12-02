Ultimate Holiday Guide: County-by-county events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the calendar flipping to December, holiday events are in full swing. Before you know it we will usher in a new year.

No matter where you live around northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, gather your family and friends and head out to enjoy an event near you.

Here are events in Florida broken down by county:

Duval County

Free movie at the Florida Theatre (12/19) -- The Florida Theatre and CSX present How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), to benefit Feeding Northeast Florida. Admission is FREE for every adult and child with a gift of canned or nonperishable food. How the Grinch Stole Christmas begins at 2 p.m. Runtime is 104 min. Click here for more details.

@FloridaTheatre and @CSX presents Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas to benefit @FeedingNEFL!



Admission is FREE for every adult and child with a gift of canned or nonperishable food. pic.twitter.com/F6161xEHr9 — The Florida Theatre (@FloridaTheatre) December 2, 2021

2nd Annual Jeepin’ Christmas at the Farm (12/4) -- The second annual “Jeepin’ Christmas at the Farm” event aims to bring smiles to the faces of foster care children in our area. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1510 Halsema Road North in Jacksonville. Everyone is welcome, and if you own a Jeep, show it off!

2nd Annual Movie in the Park (12/3) -- Kick off Christmas in Avondale with us as we project the classic, Will Ferrel movie, ELF, on a big screen in Boone Park! It begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. There will be free popcorn and hot cocoa. Bring anything you need to feel at home, like blankets, pillows and even a picnic.

Vintage Market Days presents “Pile on the Merry” (12/3 - 12/5) -- Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. It will be held at the Clay County Fairgrounds, Green Cove Springs. Click here to purchase tickets. (Prices range from $5 to $10)

Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach (11/24 - 1/1/2022) -- This event puts a unique twist on Christmas decorating! The display features over 20,000 pieces of waste that were all collected along the coast. The finished project will be on display from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1.

‘Dazzling Nights’ at Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens (11/19 - 1/9/2022) The Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens is lighting the town during “Dazzling Nights,” a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience. The family-friendly event begins Nov. 19 and will end on Jan. 9, 2022. Click here for more details.

Illuminating Nature (12/3, 12/7, 12/10, 12/14 &12/17) -- View the Cummer Gardens in a whole new light. Illuminating Nature features an installation of over a dozen glowing fabric sculptures throughout the Museum’s 2 ½ acre backyard. Click here for tickets and details.

Christmas in Avondale (12/4) -- Another wonderful year of free community Christmas celebration! This is a fun family event offering activities for kids and adults. It will begin at 4 p.m. at The Shoppes of Historic Avondale, located on St Johns Avenue with cross streets of Talbot Avenue, Ingleside Avenue, and Dancy Street, with more than sixty locally owned and operated businesses.

ZOOLights (12/10-12, 17-19, 22-24 & 26) -- The 10th annual ZOOLights, a fantastical holiday light experience set to transform Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, will take guests on a magical journey of the artistry of lights, sound, and nature itself. During this nightly event, the animals settle down for their long winter’s nap, while the lights take center stage. (Click here to purchase tickets)

We're decking all our halls at this year's ZOOLights! 🎇🎄 The season comes alive with twinkling replicas of zoo animals, mesmerizing lights, live musical performances, carolers, and visits from Santa.



Get tickets ▶️ https://t.co/xKBhhsXKNH



Presented by @CommFirstCU pic.twitter.com/Z5N9zWiy1q — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens (@jacksonvillezoo) November 24, 2021

AMP Luminaria Holiday Social (12/12) -- Celebrate a yearly community LUMINARIA tradition. Enjoy some holiday cheer with the AMP Board at the Willow Branch Park Gazebo, enjoy the lights while strolling through the park listening to holiday music. If you would like to volunteer for setup, please meet at the Willow Branch Park Gazebo at 2 p.. We would deeply appreciate the help.

Historic Springfield’s Annual Holiday Bicycle Ride (12/14) -- Join over 300 friends and neighbors for this Springfield tradition -- the Holiday Bicycle Ride. It’s a leisurely evening riding through the Historic District to enjoy the lights and spectacle of the holidays. Kids are encouraged as are bike decorations and holiday costumes! Sesquicentennial Park (1527 N Main St) will be the meet-up spot with music and drinks available before and after the ride. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. and return before 8 p.m.

Clay County

Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade (12/4) -- Come watch North Florida’s largest nighttime Christmas Parade. It will be fun for the whole family. This year’s theme is 12 Days of Christmas. There will be more than 50 floats, marching bands, and everything in between. The parade begins at 6 p.m. Bring chairs and find a place to sit along US 17 between The Courthouse and City Hall. The parade will first travel south down US 17 on the west side of the street. They will do a U-turn near Walnut and travel North on the Eastside. You can sit on either side of the street and will get an up-close view of all entries.

Nassau County

Parade of Paws (12/11) -- The 20th year of Parade of Paws is happening on Saturday, Dec. 11th during Dickens on Centre in Fernandina Beach. The parade starts at 11 a.m. with day-of registration starting at 10 at the Welcome Depot. It’s $20 per pet, all proceeds go to helping the animals of Nassau Humane Society. Dress your pet (and yourself if you so choose) in your Holiday Best and Parade with us on Centre Street. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, Looks most like owner, Cutest Personality, Most Original Costume, and Best Victorian Costume.

Dickens Enchanted Village on Amelia Island (12/10, 11 & 12) -- Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to be inside a snow globe? New to Dickens on Centre this year, the Dickens Enchanted Village will feature an exclusive picnic-style, snow globe experience that will bring your childhood memories of shaking all the magic to life. Click here for pricing, times and reservations.

St. Johns County

Night of Lights in St. Augustine (now until (1/31/2022) -- The award-winning display lit up for the 27th season at dusk Saturday and will run each night through Jan. 31.

St Augustine Christmas Parade (12/4) -- The Most Festive Christmas Parade in Florida! The 66th Annual St. Augustine Christmas Parade will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021! The parade begins at the parking lot of the Mission Nombre de Dios off San Marco Avenue and continues south on Avenida Menendez along the bayfront, west on Cathedral Place, and north on Cordova Street. Bring the whole family!

Here are events in Georgia broken down by county:

Camden County

Christmas Underwater (until Dec. 24) -- The Adventure Aquarium event returns for its 13th season! Enjoy lively interactive shows and come face-to-face with Scuba Santa as he dives with sharks, sea turtles, stingrays, and more fishy friends! Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Holiday Parade/Tree Lighting (12/3) -- The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. at Wellwood Park and proceeds down Maple to Park. The choir and band perform at the intersection of Park and Centre. Merchantville

Parade of Lights (12/3) -- The annual Parade of Lights will kick off with fire trucks and floats strung in glittering lights along the perimeter of the park beginning at Grant Avenue and Browning Road. The best viewing areas are along the park side of Park Avenue. 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Knight Park playground.

Glynn County

Fireside Stories with Santa (12/2) -- Santa Claus will share Christmas stories fireside at The King and Prince. Cozy up with an expertly made hot chocolate as Old Saint Nick reads a classic holiday novel. This family-friendly event will be hosted outside at The Cottage Custard + Coffee shop on Thursday, December 2 and again on Tuesday, December 21 inside the resort’s grand lobby, both events in the evening from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Fireside Stories with Santa events are open to the public at no charge.

