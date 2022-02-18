🔒Why not try these bars for National Wine Day?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Since Friday is National Wine Day, now’s a good time to highlight some of the wine bars that dot Northeast Florida. Below are some of the places our staffers recommend checking out:

Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room

JaxBest Winner! For the second year in a row, the community has voted Coastal Wine Market & Tasting Room Jacksonville’s best wine bar. Located in the Nocatee Town Center, the wine bar was started by two UF students with a passion for travel and nature. The wine bar became a huge success with it’s wide-range of flavorful fine wines, beers and cold bites.

Restaurant Orsay

You always hear you get what you pay for, but that’s not true here. Orsay offers an amazing happy hour with $3-7 wines, and the atmosphere feels like everything should cost double. I’d recommend a glass of pinot noir with the truffle mac and cheese and $2 oysters. You won’t regret it.

Red’s Wine Bar

Located in historic downtown Green Cove Springs, Red’s offers a wide selection of wines from all over the world – from California to Australia – as well as live music, depending on the day.

The Wine Bar

This Jacksonville Beach hangout has happy hour specials from 4 to 7 p.m. with $4 house wines. There are promotions throughout the week including Trivia Tuesdays and ladies night on Wednesdays.

Bistro Aix

Last but not least is the 2021 JaxBest champion, Bistro Aix. Located in the heart of the city’s San Marco neighborhood, this bistro’s menu features a variety of French and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, plus a selection of cocktails and wines that’ll please even the pickiest palettes.

Bistro Aix has also made the JaxBest list for best happy hour, which is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wine by the glass is $7.