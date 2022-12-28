I-TEAM: Jacksonville police list 13 homicides as ‘justifiable’ or ‘self-defense’

This photo shows the scene of a deadly shooting in August in Atlantic Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is closing more than a dozen homicide cases, finding they were justifiable by law.

Those cases include people who were killed in self-defense, according to the agency’s records. In most of the scenarios, prosecutors are still conducting a separate review.

In one of the cases, detectives determined that an 18-year-old in Atlantic Beach was shot and killed by someone after the teen pointed a gun at him from outside a sport utility vehicle.

Per its agreement with the Atlantic Beach Police Department, JSO worked the case, and a newly released JSO report outlines what happened before someone shot and killed 18-year-old Tre Vaj Cheek in Atlantic Beach. There were two other teens in the SUV, and they told JSO that they feared Cheek and his girlfriend were trying to set them up for something. According to the report, Cheek drove up with the lights out in his car, got out and pointed a loaded gun at them, and one of the other teens fired a single shot, killing him. The shooter got a lawyer and gave police the gun.

JSO has now classified the August case as a justifiable homicide.

Jacksonville police have recently completed their investigation on 12 other cases where investigators found the homicides were legally justifiable or excusable.

Among those:

A man who was stabbed to death after pulling a knife on someone.

A man who was breaking into a woman’s house, and the homeowner shot him.

A man who was assaulting a woman, and her son ran him down with his SUV.

And a man who shot someone else, and his victim fired back, killing him.

“Florida law actually provides three scenarios in which homicide can be deemed as justifiable or excusable,” said private attorney Cassie Smith.

Smith started her career as a prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office. She notes criminal charges won’t be filed if investigators find:

The defendant killed the victim accidentally during a lawful act without any unlawful intent.

The defendant killed the deceased due to the “heat of passion” provoked by the victim’s actions.

The defendant killed someone who posed an imminent danger to them.

These are sensitive subjects because the families of the people who are killed in these cases often say they want justice and they believe that was a homicide, and it’s difficult to break the news to them that charges are not being pursued.

“It’s very hard, and you have in your day a life loss and that person has a family, they may have family of their own or friends,” Smith said. “And so it’s very difficult.”

The State Attorney’s Office does a separate investigation factoring in JSO’s reports, evidence and interviews, and prosecutors decide whether someone will face criminal charges.

The News4JAX I-TEAM checked, and of the 13 cases JSO cleared, prosecutors have reviewed and cleared three.

“And so the State Attorney’s Office takes that seriously, of course, they have a very high burden to prove, and so in doing their investigation, they’re going to make sure that all of the facts are gathered, and they warrant that decision,” Smith said.

There are other cases where police and prosecutors may file lesser charges for someone’s death — which could include manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide. Those carry lighter sentences if a defendant is convicted.