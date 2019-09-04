High surf breaches roads in Vilano and Crescent Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Heavy surf breached A1A in Vilano Beach, leading deputies to block off the highway early Wednesday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian marched north off Florida's east coast.

At last check, the Vilano Beach Bridge was closed to traffic, with deputies stationed on both sides. Around 1 p.m., deputies shut down A1A itself after waves breached the road in the same area where homes were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew three years ago.



At midday, with high tide rising, water began breaching Old A1A at the southern end of the county, north of Marineland. Water also flooded the Summer Haven neighborhood near the Matanzas Inlet, but most of those homes are built on pilings to protect them from high water.

After the curfew lifted Wednesday morning, some who didn't heed evacuation orders for St. Johns County beaches emerged to find deteriorating conditions as Hurricane Dorian marches north off the Florida coast.

Some people were out trying to get pictures or just experience conditions, but police urged people to stay inside where they are until the storm passes and conditions improve. Officials are monitoring near the pier at St. Augustine Beach, making sure no one does anything foolish -- like getting in the water.

"Every hour, it picks up a little bit more," Mark Peyton of River City Live about 8 a.m. on The Morning Show. "Every step we take toward the beach, it gets worse."

Part of A1A was closed near Crescent Beach earlier Wednesday due to a downed power line, just where one man was trying to get to his home to check on his father at a house on the Intracoastal Waterway, which had 43 inches of water in his den during Hurricane Matthew.

"I'm going to see if the bulkhead that we were sandbagging is going to keep the water out," he said.

LISTEN: Wind picking up on St. Augustine Beach @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/eCnE23K689 — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) September 4, 2019

The Hurricane Warning for Dorian that had extended up the Florida coast north to the St. Johns-Duval county line was downgraded at 11 a.m. Wednesday to a Tropical Storm Warning. As Hurricane Dorian continues to impact the area and active storm conditions are forecast to continue through the day and into the evening hours, St. Johns County is reminding everyone to stay alert and remain informed.

At 3 p.m., St. Johns County canceled the evacuation order and curfew orders that were in effect. Access to the islands continues to remain restricted to only those who live or work on the barrier islands with legitimate purpose for access.

St. Johns County Emergency Management and partner agencies were fully operational and in emergency response mode as the county continued to monitor protective actions

As conditions improve over the course of the evening hours, special operations teams from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, Fire Rescue, and local law enforcement will begin countywide assessments to ensure the safety of the community. Additional information regarding reentry to evacuation zones will be posted to www.sjcfl.us as soon as it becomes available.

For more information regarding Hurricane Dorian, call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550.

As of midday Wednesday, Florida Power & Light was reporting only 225 outages.

St. Johns County bridges remain under limited access

Access to St. Johns County's barrier islands remains restricted as the bridges to the islands remain under a condition of limited access. As such, eastbound access is limited to legitimate business or personal intent. Law enforcement officers are posted at each bridge to identify the reason for requesting access to these evacuation zones and allowing it when appropriate. Proof of residency or business

may be required.

Evacuations ordered

St. Johns County ordered a mandatory evacuation Monday for about 148,500 residents who live in Zones A and B, which includes all the county's beaches, as well as the city of St. Augustine.

In addition, the county has ordered evacuations for low-lying areas, including Hastings and Flagler Estates. For evacuation information, including route maps and evacuation zones, visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.org/evacinfo.html.

Know your flood/evacuation zone

Residents living aboard boats, and those living in RVs, mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout St. Johns County were also included in the evacuation order.

During a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday, County Administrator Michael Wanchick spoke about deteriorating conditions and emphasized that residents should continue to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Wanchick reminded everyone that the bridges will remain open in both directions until they are unsafe to cross. Bridges will close if sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph.

Shelters

St. Johns County opened six shelters on Monday morning and was prepared to open additional shelters as needed. But with the evacuations lifted, it was unclear how long they would remain open.

The St. Johns County Fairgrounds opened for RV and boat storage and overnight stays. This service is free for residents and visitors until seven days after the evacuation order has been lifted. Space is limited and no reservations will be accepted. Public restrooms and showers will be available for use, however, no RV hookups are available.

The Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level 1 full activation and providing Hurricane Dorian updates at www.sjcemergencymanagement.org and www.facebook.com/stjohnseoc.

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center Hotline at 904-824-5550. Information can also be found at sjcfl.us.

Community cancelations and closures

Except for Emergency Response Operations, St. Johns County government, the St. Johns County School District, the St. Johns County Court House/Clerk of the Court, the city of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach are closed through Thursday.

St. Johns County announced Wednesday that school will resume on Friday.

Flagler Hospital never closed and would return to normal operations on Thursday. The Northeast Florida Regional Airport was closed to all non-emergency air traffic.

Flagler Hospital: All medical offices closed and non-emergency procedures canceled.

St. Johns County garbage, yard debris and recycling collections are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

St. Johns Golf Club is closed.

St. Johns County libraries, bookmobiles, and book drops are closed until September 5, 2019.

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation programs are canceled, and all parks and facilities are closed until further notice due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian.

St. Johns River State College has closed all campuses for the rest of the week..

Beacon of Hope Christian School will be closed through Thursday.

Cathedral Parish School and Early Education Center will be closed through Wednesday.

Anastasia State Park Campground and Park is closed.

Flagler College campus is closed and has canceled classes until further notice.

Faver-Dykes State Park and Campground closed.

All vehicular access to St. Johns County Beaches will be restricted until conditions improve.

St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, has been canceled.

Matanzas State Forest has closed the following campgrounds: Cedar Creek Campground, Matanzas State Forest Group Camp.

Council on Aging Services will close through Thursday.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments is closed.

The St. Johns County Board of County Commission regular meeting and the special budget meeting scheduled Tuesday, September 3 have been canceled. It has been rescheduled for Sept. 12.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has canceled classes and sent students home.

Trash pickup

The following household garbage, recycling and yard debris schedules have been updated for Thursday and Friday to include those residents who did not receive services on Wednesday due to Hurricane Dorian:

Thursday: Residents who normally have household garbage collections services on Wednesday and Thursday will have their garbage collected on Thursday. There will be no make-up days for recycling and yard waste collections for Wednesday or Thursday as these services will resume next week.

Friday: Residents will receive their regularly scheduled household garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection services.

Certain traffic signals being placed in flash mode

Starting Monday, traffic signals at the following locations will be placed on flash mode:

King and Cordova streets

King St. at M. L. King Blvd.

King St. at Riberia St.

Anastasia Blvd. at Matanzas Ave.

Cuna St. at Avenida Menendez pedestrian crossing

Fort Alley pedestrian crossing

Then, starting on Tuesday morning, traffic signals at three additional intersections will be placed on flash mode:

Bridge of Lions at Avenida Menendez

San Marco Ave. at Castillo Dr.

U.S. 1 at W. Castillo Dr.

Motorists are reminded to treat any intersection where traffic lights are on flash mode or out all together as a four-way stop.

The action is being taken so that electronic equipment operating the lights might be removed thus avoiding damage from flooding and allowing faster restoration following the storm.

Local state of emergency

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon declared a local state of emergency.

The declaration allows the county to access resources and assistance to prepare for an inclement weather event.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Florida counties in the storm's path, including St. Johns.

In anticipation of incoming animals due to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Pet Center is waiving all pet adoptions fees through Friday. The Pet Center is located at 130 N. Stratton Road, St. Augustine, and anticipates to remain open during standard operation hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week.

