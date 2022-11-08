Southeast Georgia counties urge residents to keep eye on Nicole

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency is carefully monitoring the still-changing track of Nicole for impacts on Camden County.

The system was upgraded to a Tropical Storm on Tuesday.

All citizens are encouraged to remain actively engaged by following Camden County EMA for updates regarding the storm.

Nicole is forecast to reach the region possibly as early as Wednesday night and impacts may include strong wind and possible storm surge, particularly at the time of high tides.

Residents should prepare now for tropical activity and rapidly changing conditions.

Closures

In preparation for Nicole and the subsequent impacts to Camden County, Cumberland Island National Seashore will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. A mandatory evacuation is in place. All campers, visitors, staff, and volunteers must depart the island by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The last boat departing the island is at 11 a.m. from the Sea Camp dock.

The park will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 11. After the storm has passed, damage assessments will occur and a re-opening date will be established when the park is deemed safe for visitation.

In Glynn County, Fort Frederica National Monument will close to the public at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The park will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 11. After the storm has passed, damage assessments will occur, and a re-opening date will be established once the park is deemed safe for visitation.

Sandbags

The city of Brunswick in Glynn County said public works will have supplies to assemble sandbags at 204 Old Jesup Road on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbags will be available for city residents who provide a valid ID with a Brunswick city address.

According to the city, people in lower-lying areas should ensure they have the proper supplies they need to prevent major flooding damages to their property. The city asks those who received sandbags during Hurricane Ian to continue to utilize those sandbags during Tropical Storm Nicole.

If you live in a flood-prone area, stay alert and watch for flooding.